Home Business

NBCC submits revised plan to SC to complete shelved Jaypee projects

The top court said it will hear the Jaypee Group plea on October 22, and extended the status quo on its insolvency proceedings till then.

Published: 17th October 2019 12:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2019 12:28 PM   |  A+A-

construction, economy, building, workers, labourers, Infrastructure

For representational purposes (File photo)

By IANS

The National Buildings Construction Corporation (NBCC) on Thursday submitted a revised proposal to complete the stalled projects of Jaypee Infratech. The proposal was later handed back to the NBCC counsel.

The homebuyers' counsel urged the top court to share a copy of the NBCC proposal with them.

Meanwhile, the Jaypee Group has moved the Supreme Court against the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) order that barred its parent company Jaypee Associates from bidding for Jaypee Infratech (JIL). The realtor urged the SC hear its plea seeking to consider its own proposal on the project.

The top court said it will hear the Jaypee Group plea on October 22, and extended the status quo on its insolvency proceedings till then.

On August 2, the Supreme Court had ordered a two-week status quo on Jaypee Group's plea against the NCLAT order after it was informed that Parliament had passed the proposed amendments to the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC).

On July 30, the NCLAT had extended JIL's resolution process by 90 days, thereby allowing submission of fresh bids for the bankrupt realty company.

The Tribunal said the process of bidding and approval of a resolution plan by the committee of creditors (CoC) should conclude in 45 days.

The 90-day extension comes amid the lenders' request to exclude around 250 days, from September 17, 2018 to June 4, 2019, from the stipulated period for the insolvency resolution process, as during this period no bid could be voted upon in view of the confusion regarding homebuyers' voting rights.

Under the IBC, the resolution process of a company is mandated to conclude within 270 days, failing which the company has to go for liquidation. The 270-day deadline for Jaypee Infratech ended on May 6.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Supreme Court NBCC Jaypee Infratech
India Matters
In this Sunday, May. 3, 2015 file photo a doctor attends to a malnourished child at a refugee camp in Yola, Nigeria. (File Photo | AP)
One in three children below five malnourished: UNICEF report
CBSE schools will be required to conduct water audits and prepare a water efficiency plan. (File | EPS)
Mandatory for schools to become water-efficient in next 3 years: CBSE 
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
India's largest bank HDFC surrounded by lending crisis
Representational Image (File photo | EPS))
In this Telangana district, exchange 1 kg plastic waste to get 1 kg rice 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Visakhapatnam: CPI(M) holds 'rasta roko' against fuel price hike
Screengrab of video in which man is seen near the lion in Delhi Zoo.
WATCH | Drunk man enters lion's enclosure at Delhi Zoo
Gallery
Keerthy Suresh, who won the National Film Award for her powerhouse performance in Savitri biopic 'Mahanati', turns 27 today. The film has been a major turning point in the young heroine's career, with several leading directors signing her on for prestigio
Take a look at Keerthy Suresh's next films - from Hindi debut 'Maidaan' to Priyadarshan's 'Marakkar'
Subramanian Swamy's path to 10 per cent growth in economy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp