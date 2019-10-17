Home Business

SIAM supports draft guidelines on authorised vehicle scrapping facility

Individuals, firms society or trust will be allowed to set up scrappage facility subject to meeting eligibility criteria and receiving authorisation from licensing authority.

Published: 17th October 2019 03:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2019 03:15 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Auto industry body SIAM on Thursday said the draft guidelines on authorised vehicle scrapping facility (AVSF) in India will help in setting up of such facilities in an organised manner while reiterating that the sector is waiting for incentive-based Vehicle Scrappage Policy from the government.

Welcoming the draft guidelines released by the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways for setting up of AVSF, Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) President Rajan Wadhera said the automobile industry wholeheartedly supports the vehicle scrappage initiative of the government.

"The draft guidelines will help in establishing organised vehicle scrapping facilities in the country and will lead to an increase in latent demand for end-of-life vehicles available for scrapping," he said in a statement.

Vehicle scrappage initiative of the government will not only help in removing old and polluting vehicles from roads, but will also increase demand for new vehicles having better emission technology, meeting superior safety standards and at the same time lead to savings of the fuel, foreign exchange, raw material, Wadhera added.

Seeking an early scrappage policy, he said, "automobile industry keenly awaits an incentive-based vehicle scrappage policy also from the government, which will help fleet modernisation on a regular basis."

As per the draft AVSF guidelines, individuals, firms society or trust will be allowed to set up scrappage facility subject to meeting eligibility criteria and receiving authorisation from licensing authority.

The authorisation will be valid for 10 years which shall be renewable for another 10 years. Prospective scrappers must have usable treatment with a minimum area of 4,000 sq metre for small vehicles and 8,000 sq metres for all other bigger vehicles.

Vehicles which have not renewed original registration, not been granted fitness certificate and those auctioned, impounded and abandoned by any enforcement agency, among others are allowed to be offered for scrapping.

The authorised scrapper will issue a digital certificate after the process of scrapping is completes with photographs of cut out chasis. A separate record for scrapped vehicles would be maintained on the VAHAN database by Centre.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
SIAM AVSF
India Matters
In this Sunday, May. 3, 2015 file photo a doctor attends to a malnourished child at a refugee camp in Yola, Nigeria. (File Photo | AP)
One in three children below five malnourished: UNICEF report
CBSE schools will be required to conduct water audits and prepare a water efficiency plan. (File | EPS)
Mandatory for schools to become water-efficient in next 3 years: CBSE 
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
India's largest bank HDFC surrounded by lending crisis
Representational Image (File photo | EPS))
In this Telangana district, exchange 1 kg plastic waste to get 1 kg rice 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Visakhapatnam: CPI(M) holds 'rasta roko' against fuel price hike
Screengrab of video in which man is seen near the lion in Delhi Zoo.
WATCH | Drunk man enters lion's enclosure at Delhi Zoo
Gallery
Keerthy Suresh, who won the National Film Award for her powerhouse performance in Savitri biopic 'Mahanati', turns 27 today. The film has been a major turning point in the young heroine's career, with several leading directors signing her on for prestigio
Take a look at Keerthy Suresh's next films - from Hindi debut 'Maidaan' to Priyadarshan's 'Marakkar'
Subramanian Swamy's path to 10 per cent growth in economy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp