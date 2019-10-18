Home Business

ED quizzes KKR CEO Venky Mysore in Rose Valley chit fund scam case

An official said that the agency wanted to understand about the nature of the transactions between the KKR and the Rose Valley Group.

Published: 18th October 2019 08:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2019 08:23 PM   |  A+A-

Kolkata Knight Riders CEO Venky Mysore

Kolkata Knight Riders CEO Venky Mysore (File Photo | PTI)

By IANS

KOLKATA: The Enforcement Directorate on Friday questioned the CEO of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), owned by Red Chillies Entertainment and promoted by Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, in its probe into the money laundering case involving the Rose Valley Group, which sponsored the IPL team team for two years.

A senior ED official told IANS that they had "called Venky Mysore for questioning under the sections of Prevention of Money Laundering Act over the alleged sponsorship deal with the KKR".

ALSO READ| Expedite CBI probes into Rose Valley chit fund, journalist murder cases: Tripura CM urges Shah

The official said that Mysore was being questioned about the sponsorship deal between the KKR and Gautam Kundu's Rose Valley Group. KKR is owned by Red Chillies Entertainment, promoted by Khan, Juhi Chawla and her husband Jay Mehta.

According to the ED officials, the Kundu-led Group had paid several crores in sponsorship to KKR. In return, Shah Rukh Khan shot advertisements for Rose Valley resorts in West Bengal in 2012 and 2013. Even a 25-seat dedicated corporate box was set up at the Eden Gardens stadium during KKR matches.

The official said that the agency wanted to understand about the nature of the transactions between the KKR and the Rose Valley Group. The Rose Valley ponzi scheme scam was unearthed in 2013. The group allegedly floated 27 companies to run various schemes and collected Rs 17,520 crore from depositors in West Bengal, Assam and Bihar.

ALSO READ| CBI summons former Kolkata police commissioner Rajeev Kumar in Rose Valley case

The ED, which is investigating the scam along with the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), has attached assets including resorts, hotels and land worth Rs 2,300 crore and recovered incriminating documents, gold ornaments and precious stones worth Rs 40 crore during searches at the showrooms of a jewellery house in connection with the scam.

It has earlier questioned Bengali superstar Prasenjit Chatterjee and popular Bengali actor Rituparna Sengupta in connection with the probe.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Enforcement Directorate Kolkata Knight Riders Red Chillies Entertainment Venky Mysore Rose Valley chit fund scam Gautam Kundu
India Matters
About 93% of the total 6,432 milk samples tested nationwide were found safe for human consumption. (File | P Jawahar, EPS)
Cancer-causing carcinogenic contamination in packaged milk?
Infosys campus at Electronic City in Bengaluru (File | Pushkar V, EPS)
Slowdown hits Bengaluru hard; layoffs, pay cuts up to 30%
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo | Rajesh Shetty BallalBagh, EPS)
Govt approves admission of girls in Sainik schools from 2021-22
Representational image (Illustration | Amit Bandre)
Sign language interpreters at Odisha Police Stations for the mute, hearing-impaired

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala Byelections: UDF workers celebrate Kottikalasam
North Karnataka farmers protest at KSR station, Bengaluru, on Thursday | shriram b n
Karnataka Farmers protest for government action on Kalasa Banduri project
Gallery
During the ongoing VTB Kremlin Cup, Marin Cilic registered his 500th tour-level win when he defeated Ivo Karlovic in the first round. Here is a look at the 10 active tennis stars who have clinched more than 500 wins at the ATP tour-level. (As of 17 Octobe
Roger Federer to Rafael Nadal: Active tennis players to reach 'career 500 match wins club'
Keerthy Suresh, who won the National Film Award for her powerhouse performance in Savitri biopic 'Mahanati', turns 27 today. The film has been a major turning point in the young heroine's career, with several leading directors signing her on for prestigio
Take a look at Keerthy Suresh's next films - from Hindi debut 'Maidaan' to Priyadarshan's 'Marakkar'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp