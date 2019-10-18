Gold falls by Rs 145 on weak global trends, strong rupee

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Gold prices on Friday declined Rs 145 to Rs 38,925 per 10 gram in the national capital on weak global trends and a strong rupee, as per HDFC Securities.

On Thursday, the precious metal had closed at Rs 39,070 per 10 gram. "Spot gold price for 24 Karat in Delhi was trading down by Rs 145 to Rs 38,925 on weak global prices and a stronger rupee. The spot rupee was trading 5 paise stronger against the dollar during the day," HDFC Securities Senior Analyst - Commodities, Tapan Patel said.

Silver also lost ground and fell by Rs 315 to Rs 46,325 per kg from the previous close of Rs 46,640 per kg.

In the international market, gold was ruling lower at USD 1,488 an ounce and silver at USD 17.46 per ounce. "The international gold prices traded lower on easing worries over Brexit deal," he added.