Home Business

IAG to sell 26% stake in SBI General Insurance

While SBI didn’t disclose the sale value, IAG valued the deal at about 640 million Australian dollars or Rs 3,072 crore.

Published: 18th October 2019 09:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2019 09:42 AM   |  A+A-

SBI

Representational image (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State Bank of India (SBI) on Thursday said its joint venture partner Insurance Australia Group (IAG) will sell its entire 26 per cent stake in SBI General Insurance to two private equity investors.

While SBI didn’t disclose the sale value, IAG valued the deal at about 640 million Australian dollars or Rs 3,072 crore.

Napean Opportunities LLP, an affiliate of Premji Invest, will pick up 16.01 per cent stake, and WP Honey Wheat Investment Ltd, part of Warburg Pincus Group will acquire the remaining 9.99 per cent stake.

“IAG has entered into definitive agreements to sell the whole of its 26 per cent interest in SBI General via two transactions,” SBI said in a statement. The transactions are subject to regulatory processes and approvals.

SBI General, valued at over Rs 12,000 crore, is a joint venture between SBI, and Insurance Australia Group. Upon completion of the transaction, SBI will continue to hold its 70 per cent stake, followed by Napean at 16.01 per cent, WP Honey (9.99 per cent), existing investors PI Opportunities Fund-1 (2.35 per cent) and Axis New Opportunities AIF-1 will hold 1.65 per cent of the share capital of SBI General Insurance.

“IAG has enjoyed a strong and successful relationship with SBI since establishing SBI General joint venture in 2009. With our sharpened focus on core territories of Australia and New Zealand, now is the right time to IAG to exit its investment in SBI General,” said Peter Harmer, MD and CEO, IAG.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
SBI IAG Insurance Australia Group State Bank of India SBI General Insurance
India Matters
Rojo and Renji Thomas who unravelled the mystery behind the Koodathai murder case. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil/ EPS)
How Thomas siblings blew the lid off in the sensational Koodathayi murder case
Chennai floods.| File PTI
Chennai becomes first in India to get an intelligent flood warning system 
The creches will all be close to construction sites so that the parents can come and watch at their children. | ( Photo | EPS )
Old buses in Bengaluru to turn into creches for construction workers’ kids
E. M. S. Namboodiripad. (Photo | Express)
100 years and still a vital force: Viewing the Left from the shores of Kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai becomes first in India to get an intelligent flood warning system 
TSRTC JAC convenor E Aswathama at Dharna Chowk in Hyderabad on Thursday
TSRTC agitation: Striking employees hit the streets for 14th day
Gallery
Keerthy Suresh, who won the National Film Award for her powerhouse performance in Savitri biopic 'Mahanati', turns 27 today. The film has been a major turning point in the young heroine's career, with several leading directors signing her on for prestigio
Take a look at Keerthy Suresh's next films - from Hindi debut 'Maidaan' to Priyadarshan's 'Marakkar'
Subramanian Swamy's path to 10 per cent growth in economy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp