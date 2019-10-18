Home Business

IndiGo launches daily direct services to Ho Chi Minh City

According to IndiGo's Chief Commercial Officer William Boulter, the new routes hold immense potential for growth and the airline might ramp-up its daily services to three times a day.

Published: 18th October 2019 03:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2019 03:57 PM   |  A+A-

Indigo

File Image of an Indigo Aircraft for representational purposes. (Photo | Reuters)

By IANS

HO CHI MINH: India's largest passenger carrier IndiGo on Friday commenced direct daily operations between Kolkata and Ho Chi Minh City, the commercial capital of Vietnam.

The new daily service comes days after the airline started maiden flight to the Southeast Asian country's administrative capital Hanoi from Kolkata.

According to IndiGo's Chief Commercial Officer William Boulter, the new routes hold immense potential for growth and the airline might ramp-up its daily services to three times a day.

"Currently, we send a lot of (Indian) tourists to Thailand and we hope to recreate the same sort of demand on these routes," Boulter said.

At present, the airline is on a massive international expansion plan. It has already launched 4 flights in the last 5 weeks to Myanmar, China, Vietnam and Kuwait.

Currently, it flies to 60 domestic and 23 international routes.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ho Chi Minh Vietnam IndiGo Kolkata
India Matters
Rojo and Renji Thomas who unravelled the mystery behind the Koodathai murder case. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil/ EPS)
How Thomas siblings blew the lid off in the sensational Koodathayi murder case
Chennai floods.| File PTI
Chennai becomes first in India to get an intelligent flood warning system 
The creches will all be close to construction sites so that the parents can come and watch at their children. | ( Photo | EPS )
Old buses in Bengaluru to turn into creches for construction workers’ kids
E. M. S. Namboodiripad. (Photo | Express)
100 years and still a vital force: Viewing the Left from the shores of Kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai becomes first in India to get an intelligent flood warning system 
TSRTC JAC convenor E Aswathama at Dharna Chowk in Hyderabad on Thursday
TSRTC agitation: Striking employees hit the streets for 14th day
Gallery
Keerthy Suresh, who won the National Film Award for her powerhouse performance in Savitri biopic 'Mahanati', turns 27 today. The film has been a major turning point in the young heroine's career, with several leading directors signing her on for prestigio
Take a look at Keerthy Suresh's next films - from Hindi debut 'Maidaan' to Priyadarshan's 'Marakkar'
Subramanian Swamy's path to 10 per cent growth in economy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp