Home Business

Passenger vehicle retail sales fall 20 per cent in September: FADA

According to Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA), passenger vehicle (PV) sales stood at 1,97,653 units in September 2018.

Published: 18th October 2019 02:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2019 02:57 PM   |  A+A-

Stocks, BSE, Sensex, NSE

For representational purpose.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Automobile dealers' body FADA on Friday said passenger vehicle retail sales in September declined 20.1 per cent to 1,57,972 units against the same period last year as the onset of festival season and never-seen-before discounts failed to lift demand.

According to Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA), passenger vehicle (PV) sales stood at 1,97,653 units in September 2018.

Two-wheeler sales declined by 12.1 per cent to 10,98,271 units last month as compared with 12,48,998 units in the year-ago period.

Commercial vehicle sales dropped by 18.5 per cent to 63,518 units against 77,980 units in September last year.

Three-wheeler sales saw an increase of 1.8 per cent to 55,553 units last month from 54,560 units in the same period in the previous year.

Total sales across categories declined by 12.9 per cent to 13,75,314 units in September as against 15,79,191 units in the same month last year.

FADA President Ashish Harsharaj Kale said retail sales were under pressure during the month and the de-growth was on expected lines.

"The continued heavy rains in various regions and the shraddh period also contributed to this sales lag.

The complete effect of the positive measures announced by the government was still not visible at the retail levels in the month of September," he added.

High inventory levels which started with festive season last year still continue to be a problematic area, Kale said.

While commercial vehicles showed a slight reduction in inventory levels, the passenger vehicle segment witnessed an increase as companies pushed in a higher number of units anticipating higher sales during the festive season, FADA said.

Two-wheeler inventory also continues to be very high and is a big cause of concern, it added. FADA said it has compiled data from 1,188 out of a total of 1,461 RTOs in the country.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Passenger vehicle FADA Automobile Bike sales Automobile sales
India Matters
Rojo and Renji Thomas who unravelled the mystery behind the Koodathai murder case. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil/ EPS)
How Thomas siblings blew the lid off in the sensational Koodathayi murder case
Chennai floods.| File PTI
Chennai becomes first in India to get an intelligent flood warning system 
The creches will all be close to construction sites so that the parents can come and watch at their children. | ( Photo | EPS )
Old buses in Bengaluru to turn into creches for construction workers’ kids
E. M. S. Namboodiripad. (Photo | Express)
100 years and still a vital force: Viewing the Left from the shores of Kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai becomes first in India to get an intelligent flood warning system 
TSRTC JAC convenor E Aswathama at Dharna Chowk in Hyderabad on Thursday
TSRTC agitation: Striking employees hit the streets for 14th day
Gallery
Keerthy Suresh, who won the National Film Award for her powerhouse performance in Savitri biopic 'Mahanati', turns 27 today. The film has been a major turning point in the young heroine's career, with several leading directors signing her on for prestigio
Take a look at Keerthy Suresh's next films - from Hindi debut 'Maidaan' to Priyadarshan's 'Marakkar'
Subramanian Swamy's path to 10 per cent growth in economy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp