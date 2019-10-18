Home Business

Project launches, housing sales dip in July-September

As buyers postponed their purchase decisions to time it with the festive season, sales numbers also fell during the quarter.

Published: 18th October 2019 08:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2019 08:55 AM   |  A+A-

Housing

For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)

By Bismah Malik
Express News Service

BENGALURU: New project launches in the property segment all across India witnessed a 45 per cent dip in the July-September quarter this year as compared to the corresponding quarter last year, a report by real estate consulting firm PropTiger.com, said. Residential sales have also declined by 25 per cent year-on-year in the period.

The survey, conducted across nine key property markets in the country, showed that both project launches as well as house sales fell sequentially from Q1FY20 to Q2FY20 by 32 per cent and 23 per cent respectively.

“As compared to the sale of 170,715 units in the first half of FY19, only 151,764 units were sold in the same period in FY20, registering an 11 per cent fall. Similarly, as against the launch of 137,146 fresh units in the first six months of FY19, only 83,662 units were launched in India’s nine markets in the first six months of FY20, a fall of 39 per cent,” the survey said.  

“New launches continued to show a downward trend in the September quarter even as the government continues to move towards a solution to the ongoing NFBC issue, a problem that has dried up a key source of finance for developers in India. 

"As buyers postponed their purchase decisions to time it with the festive season, sales numbers also fell during the quarter.

"While new launch numbers might continue to fall in the coming quarters due to the liquidity crunch, we expect home sales numbers to improve in the subsequent quarter, factoring in the higher purchase activity that normally takes place during the festival season,” Dhruv Agarwala, Group CEO, Elara Technologies, said. 

The report also notes that most of the new project launches happened in Pune and Mumbai cities, with a majority of these in the affordable category priced below Rs 45 lakh.

However, the number of unsold houses declined by 13 per cent year-on-year because new launches fell at a faster clip than sales did. 

Unsold inventory soars in affordable segment

According to the report, until September of this fiscal year, builders in country’s top nine markets had an overall unsold stock consisting of a whopping 7,78,627 units, a majority of which belonged to the affordable category. 

