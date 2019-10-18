Home Business

Volvo Cars plans to cut carbon footprint 40 per cent

Over the next five years, Volvo Cars plans to launch a fully electric car every year with a target of all-electric cars contributing 50 per cent of global sales.

Published: 18th October 2019 09:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2019 09:37 AM   |  A+A-

Volvo car

Volvo car

By Express News Service

Swedish carmaker Volvo Cars has announced a plan to reduce its lifecycle carbon footprint per car by 40 per cent over the next six years. This, the company said, is the first step towards the company’s ambition of becoming a climate-neutral company by 2040. According to a statement made by the company, the plan envisages concrete actions in line with the global Paris climate agreement of 2015, which seeks to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels.

“We are transforming our company through concrete actions, not symbolic pledges,” said Håkan Samuelsson, chief executive, “So at Volvo Cars we will address what we control, which is both our operations and the tailpipe emissions of our cars. And we will address what we can influence, by calling on our suppliers and the energy sector to join us in aiming for a climate-neutral future.”

The company has recently launched the XC40 Recharge, its first-ever fully electric car. “Recharge will be the overarching name for all chargeable Volvos with a fully electric and plug-in hybrid powertrain,” the company said. “We have said this several times before: for Volvo Cars, the future is electric,” said Samuelsson, “We have taken a major new step in that direction with the launch of our fully electric XC40 and the Recharge car line.”

Over the next five years, Volvo Cars plans to launch a fully electric car every year with a target of all-electric cars contributing 50 per cent of global sales by 2025, with the other half accounted for by hybrids. This will result in a 50 per cent reduction in tailpipe carbon emissions per car between the years 2018 and 2025. 

Other short-term ambitions under its plan include a 25 per cent reduction of CO2 emissions related to its global supply chain by 2025, a 25 per cent share of recycled plastics in new Volvo cars by 2025 and a 25 per cent reduction of carbon emissions generated by the company’s overall operations. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Volvo Cars carbon emissions electric cars
India Matters
Rojo and Renji Thomas who unravelled the mystery behind the Koodathai murder case. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil/ EPS)
How Thomas siblings blew the lid off in the sensational Koodathayi murder case
Chennai floods.| File PTI
Chennai becomes first in India to get an intelligent flood warning system 
The creches will all be close to construction sites so that the parents can come and watch at their children. | ( Photo | EPS )
Old buses in Bengaluru to turn into creches for construction workers’ kids
E. M. S. Namboodiripad. (Photo | Express)
100 years and still a vital force: Viewing the Left from the shores of Kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai becomes first in India to get an intelligent flood warning system 
TSRTC JAC convenor E Aswathama at Dharna Chowk in Hyderabad on Thursday
TSRTC agitation: Striking employees hit the streets for 14th day
Gallery
Keerthy Suresh, who won the National Film Award for her powerhouse performance in Savitri biopic 'Mahanati', turns 27 today. The film has been a major turning point in the young heroine's career, with several leading directors signing her on for prestigio
Take a look at Keerthy Suresh's next films - from Hindi debut 'Maidaan' to Priyadarshan's 'Marakkar'
Subramanian Swamy's path to 10 per cent growth in economy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp