Home Business

HDFC Bank Q2 net profit up 25 per cent at Rs 6,638 crore

Its consolidated total income increased to Rs 36,130.96 crore in the July-September period, over Rs 0,124.49 crore a year ago.

Published: 19th October 2019 06:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2019 06:04 PM   |  A+A-

HDFC

HDFC (File Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: HDFC Bank on Saturday posted a 24.7 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 6,638.03 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2019. It had reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 5,322.41 crore in the corresponding period a year ago, the bank said in a filing to the BSE.

Its consolidated total income increased to Rs 36,130.96 crore in the July-September period, over Rs 0,124.49 crore a year ago.

ALSO READ: India's largest bank HDFC surrounded by lending crisis

Total balance sheet size as of September 30, 2019, stood at Rs 13,25,072 crore as against Rs 11,69,898 crore a year earlier.

Its total deposits as of September 30, 2019, reported at Rs 1,021,615 crore, an increase of 22.6 per cent over September 30, 2018.

The bank's distribution network comprised 5,314 banking outlets and 13,514 ATMs across 2,768 cities/towns at the end of September 2019, against 4,825 banking outlets and 13,018 ATMs across 2,718 cities/towns a year ago, the lender said in a statement.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
HDFC Bank HDFC bank results Quarterly results
India Matters
About 93% of the total 6,432 milk samples tested nationwide were found safe for human consumption. (File | P Jawahar, EPS)
Cancer-causing carcinogenic contamination in packaged milk?
Infosys campus at Electronic City in Bengaluru (File | Pushkar V, EPS)
Slowdown hits Bengaluru hard; layoffs, pay cuts up to 30%
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo | Rajesh Shetty BallalBagh, EPS)
Govt approves admission of girls in Sainik schools from 2021-22
Representational image (Illustration | Amit Bandre)
Sign language interpreters at Odisha Police Stations for the mute, hearing-impaired

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala Byelections: UDF workers celebrate Kottikalasam
North Karnataka farmers protest at KSR station, Bengaluru, on Thursday | shriram b n
Karnataka Farmers protest for government action on Kalasa Banduri project
Gallery
During the ongoing VTB Kremlin Cup, Marin Cilic registered his 500th tour-level win when he defeated Ivo Karlovic in the first round. Here is a look at the 10 active tennis stars who have clinched more than 500 wins at the ATP tour-level. (As of 17 Octobe
Roger Federer to Rafael Nadal: Active tennis players to reach 'career 500 match wins club'
Keerthy Suresh, who won the National Film Award for her powerhouse performance in Savitri biopic 'Mahanati', turns 27 today. The film has been a major turning point in the young heroine's career, with several leading directors signing her on for prestigio
Take a look at Keerthy Suresh's next films - from Hindi debut 'Maidaan' to Priyadarshan's 'Marakkar'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp