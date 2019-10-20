Flybot expects sales to grow 25 per cent during Diwali despite slowdown blues

Gunja Sharan By

Express News Service

Flybot, a lifestyle brand that deals in fashionable consumer electronic goods, is expecting 25 per cent sales growth during Diwali despite the current slowdown in the economy. “In terms of units, we are expecting sale of 50,000 audio and mobile accessories in the next two-three weeks. We already had a good sale during Navratra and Dusshera,” said Kartik Agarwal, CEO, Flybot.

On the slowdown, Agarwal said that since Flybot is a five-month-old company, it would be too early to make any comment. “But in terms of business of wireless neckbands, earphones and headphones, we are experiencing good sales despite slowdown,” he said. If there will be more sales of smartphones, there will be more sales of smartphones accessories as well, he added.

“We have launched a new range of neckbands, earphones, heaphones and other IT accessories in the past few months, keeping customers’ demand in mind,” he said, adding that its new range of wireless neckbands are available in two variants, namely Flybot Blaze and Flybot Action, priced at `2,499 and `1,999 respectively. Flybot Blaze and Action, both come with Bluetooth v4.2 and battery back-up of 135 mAh and 100 mAh respectively. The Blaze neckbands promise 10 hours of listening time, while Action neckbands offer four hours of playtime on full charge.

“Right now our focus is to tap the Indian market and we are trying to reach every nook and corner of the country and that’s why we have tied up with online giant Amazon for our retail business,” he said, adding that this is the time when people, especially youths, like to send to their loved ones gifts that should be affordable.

