Gold falls marginally by Rs 30; silver up Rs 150

Published: 21st October 2019 05:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st October 2019 05:56 PM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes. (File photo | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Gold prices on Monday fell marginally by Rs 30 to Rs 38,955 per 10 gram in the national capital on a weak global trend, according to HDFC Securities. The precious metal had closed at Rs 38,985 per 10 gram on Saturday.

"Spot gold prices for 24 Karat in Delhi was trading marginally down by Rs 30 to Rs 38,955 in absence of festival buying and weak global prices," HDFC Securities, senior analyst - Commodities, Tapan Patel said.

Silver prices, however, moved up by Rs 150 to Rs 46,750 per kg from Rs 46,600 per kg. In the international market, gold prices were trading flat at USD 1,488. 76 an ounce and silver was trading at USD 17.67 per ounce.

"The international gold prices traded lower as the US and China are narrowing the trade differences in order to pen down key phase 1 trade deal in November 2019," he added.

