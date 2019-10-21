Home Business

SBI to recover Rs 467 crore dues via e-auction on November 11

The bank said the financial assets were showcased on October 12 and the e-auction will take place in the first week of November.

In order to recover dues of Rs 466.49 crore, the State Bank of India (SBI) will conduct an e-auction of 11 bad loan accounts on November 7, it said in a notice.

In terms of the bank’s revised policy on sale of financial assets, in line with the regulatory guidelines, the bank will place 11 accounts for sale to ARCs/banks/NBFCs and FIs. 

The major non-performing asset (NPA) accounts to be auctioned include Bhatia Global Trading (BGTL), which has an outstanding of Rs 177.02 crore on the bank, Bhatia Coke & Energy Ltd (Rs 104.15 crore), Bhatia Coal Washeries (Rs 12.58 crore) and Asian Natural Resources (India) Ltd (Rs 2.18 crore). 
Maharastra Steels Pvt Ltd (Rs 40.51 crore), Anshul Steel Ltd (Rs 37.70 crore) and Vidhata Metals (Rs 36.98 crore) are the other accounts to be auctioned. 

The auction for the accounts will be held under the ‘Swiss Challenge Method’, based on an existing offer in hand, who will have the right to match the highest bid, it added.

