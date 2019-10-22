SEBI looking to hire agency to provide contract staff, security guards

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Capital market regulator Sebi plans to rope in an independent agency to provide contract staff, including receptionist and supervisor, for its office.

In addition, the regulator is also planning to hire an agency that will provide security guards.

In two separate notices inviting expression of interest (EoI) from the interested parties, Sebi said the services would be required at the regulator's office in Kochi.

Spelling out the eligibility criteria, Sebi said the agency would be responsible for providing the services of the outsourced staff such as receptionist, data entry operator, office assistant and housekeeper.

For providing security guards, Sebi said the agency should be registered with the appropriate authorities for providing services of security guards and should have at least five years of experience in providing such service to various office premises.

Interested agencies will have to send an application to Sebi by November 11, 2019.