Home Business

Airtel fastest in downloads, Jio tops 4G availability

The download speeds are key for streaming of online content, especially videos and games, said mobile analytics company Opensignal.

Published: 23rd October 2019 12:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd October 2019 12:17 AM   |  A+A-

Airtel, Jio

(L-R) The logos of Bhart Airtel, Reliance Jio (File Photos | Reuters)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Bharti Airtel has displayed fastest download speeds of 9.6 mbps and best video experience across all telecom circles in India, while Reliance Jio has extended its 4G availability to 97 per cent, according to OpenSignal's latest mobile network experience report.

Airtel has excelled in the download speed experience category by scoring 9.6 mbps, followed by Vodafone (7.9 mbps), Idea (7.6 mbps), Jio (6.7 mbps) and 3G-only BSNL (3.1 mbps).

The download speeds are key for streaming of online content, especially videos and games, said mobile analytics company Opensignal.

ALSO READ: Jio, Vodafone Idea, Airtel pay government over Rs 4500 crore in spectrum dues

Latency is crucial for response time. Jio has won the battle on latency with users on its network experiencing response time of 54.2 milliseconds, followed by Airtel at 57.1 milliseconds.

The latencies have improved over the past six months across all operators. As per April 2019 data, Jio's latency was 62.5 milliseconds.

"The lower latency is on a network, the better experience you'll receive on a host of mobile applications and services, from web browsing to voice over IP to real-time multi-player gaming," the report says.

ALSO READ: BSNL to take on Jio, Airtel with live TV, video content

Vodafone topped in voice app experience -- a new metric introduced by Opensignal in the latest survey. This captures the quality perceived by users of voice communication mobile apps -- WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger and Skype.

Vodafone scored 72.6 that was marginally better than Airtel's 72. Though this parameter is important from the users' point of view, for operators, voice calls made through OTT (over-the-top) apps directly compete with their own voice call services.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Airtel Jio
India Matters
Chinese fishing nets is one of the attractions listed by Lonely Planet | File picture
Kochi 7th in top 10 cities to visit in 2020: Lonely Planet
(L-R) The logos of Bhart Airtel, Reliance Jio (File Photos | Reuters)
Airtel fastest in downloads, Jio tops 4G availability
Minister of Railways Piyush Goyal (Photo| Twitter/ @PiyushGoyal)
Trains to get WiFi service in next 4 years: Minister
Representational image (Illustration | Amit Bandre)
UP lawyers teach a lesson to cops flouting traffic norms

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kozhukatta food fest
‘Kozhukatta’ indigenous food fest in Kerala attracts huge crowds
Surgeons of Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University, Vepery removed 52 kg of plastic wastes from the stomach of a cow. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
WATCH: Over 50 kilos of plastic and other waste found in cow's body
Gallery
Do you know the Golden Glove Award given to the best goalkeeper at the end of every edition of the FIFA World Cup is named after a Soviet shot-stopper? That's right, ever since 1994, FIFA honours the best goalkeeper of the quadrennial tournament with the
Remembering Lev Yashin the 'Black Spider': The best goalkeeper football has ever seen
Combined and shared on Twitter by a fan called Grandi Raga, the album is a warm tribute to the friendship between the two living legends of the game. (Credit: Twitter @beurownrainbow1)
GOAT to Puppies: This fan-compilation of Fedal bromance will leave you in tears! | Rafale Nadal and Roger Federer
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp