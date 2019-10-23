Home Business

Sensex ends 95 points higher; HCL Tech up 3 per cent

It hit an intra-day high of 39,196.67 and a low of 38,866.08. The broader NSE Nifty too advanced 15.75 points, or 0.14 per cent, to settle at 11,604.10.

By PTI

MUMBAI: Equity benchmark BSE Sensex rose 95 points on Wednesday, led by gains in IT and auto stocks, amid mixed cues from global markets.

After swinging over 330 points in a choppy session, the 30-share BSE Sensex ended 94.99 points, or 0.24 per cent, higher at 39,058.83.

HCL Tech was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rising 2.93 per cent, ahead of its quarterly results. Maruti Suzuki, SBI, HDFC, Hero MotoCorp and Infosys to gained up to 2.55 per cent. On the other hand, Bharti Airtel, Vedanta, ONGC, RIL, Kotak Bank and Yes Bank shed up to 3.59 per cent.

According to traders, domestic investors were cautious tracking global stocks after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson lost the crucial Brexit bill timetable vote on Tuesday, leaving in doubt his vow to exit the European Union by the end of the month.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong Tokyo and Seoul ended on a mixed note. Equites in Europe were also trading on a choppy note in their respective early deals. Meanwhile, the Indian rupee appreciated marginally to 70.92 against the US dollar intra-day. Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, fell 0.85 per cent to USD 59.19 per barrel.

