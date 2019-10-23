Home Business

Vodafone, Home Credit to offer 4G smartphones

According to the telecom service provider, the alliance will help in providing access to finance to a customer base which is significantly under-served at present. 

Published: 23rd October 2019 03:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd October 2019 12:17 PM   |  A+A-

Vodafone

Vodafone sign board. (File photo | Reuters)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Vodafone Idea on Tuesday announced a partnership with Home Credit India under which customers will be able to pick up a 4G smartphone for a down payment of Rs 799 bundled with a 180-day validity plan offering both voice and data benefits. 

According to the telecom service provider, the alliance will help in providing access to finance to a customer base which is significantly under-served at present. 

“This partnership will help fulfil the aspirations of several million mobile phone users across India, including those who have never had access to credit before and those who desire a smartphone but couldn’t afford to pay upfront. This bundled telecom offer will enable non-users of 4G to upgrade and experience the benefits of mobile internet,” said Avneesh Khosla, operations director, marketing, Vodafone Idea. 

The scheme will allow Vodafone Idea’s prepaid customers to select a 4G smartphone of their choice from a wide range of options available at multiple price points starting at `3,999. “Irrespective of the cost of the handset chosen, the down payment remains constant at only `799 for this offer, much lower than the market norm of down payment being 30-40 per cent of handset value,” it said. The 180-day plan bundled with the phone will offer unlimited national and local calls.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
4G smartphone Home Credit India Vodafone
India Matters
Chinese fishing nets is one of the attractions listed by Lonely Planet | File picture
Kochi 7th in top 10 cities to visit in 2020: Lonely Planet
(L-R) The logos of Bhart Airtel, Reliance Jio (File Photos | Reuters)
Airtel fastest in downloads, Jio tops 4G availability
Minister of Railways Piyush Goyal (Photo| Twitter/ @PiyushGoyal)
Trains to get WiFi service in next 4 years: Minister
Representational image (Illustration | Amit Bandre)
UP lawyers teach a lesson to cops flouting traffic norms

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kozhukatta food fest
‘Kozhukatta’ indigenous food fest in Kerala attracts huge crowds
Surgeons of Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University, Vepery removed 52 kg of plastic wastes from the stomach of a cow. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
WATCH: Over 50 kilos of plastic and other waste found in cow's body
Gallery
Do you know the Golden Glove Award given to the best goalkeeper at the end of every edition of the FIFA World Cup is named after a Soviet shot-stopper? That's right, ever since 1994, FIFA honours the best goalkeeper of the quadrennial tournament with the
Remembering Lev Yashin the 'Black Spider': The best goalkeeper football has ever seen
Combined and shared on Twitter by a fan called Grandi Raga, the album is a warm tribute to the friendship between the two living legends of the game. (Credit: Twitter @beurownrainbow1)
GOAT to Puppies: This fan-compilation of Fedal bromance will leave you in tears! | Rafale Nadal and Roger Federer
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp