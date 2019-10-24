Home Business

Gold rises Rs 75, silver jumps Rs 110 on rise in festive demand

In the global market, gold and silver both were trading lower, with the former quoting at USD 1,490 per ounce and the latter at USD 17.52 an ounce.

Published: 24th October 2019 04:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th October 2019 04:23 PM   |  A+A-

Gold, Gold prices

For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Prices of gold went up by Rs 75 to Rs 38,945 per 10 gram in the national capital helped by a rise in festive demand and a weaker rupee, according to HDFC Securities. In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at Rs 38,870 per 10 grams.

HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said, "Spot gold prices for 24 karat in Delhi were trading higher by Rs 75 with the rise in festival demand and a weaker rupee. The spot rupee was trading 13 paise weaker against the dollar during the day." Buying was also witnessed in silver as the prices jumped Rs 110 to Rs 46,520 per kg from Rs 46,410 per kg.

In the global market, gold and silver both were trading lower, with the former quoting at USD 1,490 per ounce and the latter at USD 17.52 an ounce.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Gold Gold prices Silver Silver proces Gold rate Silver rate
India Matters
Security personnel in Srinagarn. ( File Photo | AP)
'How many days you want restrictions in Kashmir', SC asks Centre
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Indian Army, NASSCOM ink deal to train war veterans
Pilgrims at the Kartarpur shrine (Photo | EPS)
Online registration for Kartarpur pilgrimage starts
Baba Ramdev (File photo)
Court directs FB, Google, Twitter to remove videos defaming Baba Ramdev

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala bypolls: UDF's TJ Vinod wins Ernakulam constituency by 3673 votes
Kerala bypolls: CPM wrests Vatiyoorkavu seat from Congress
Gallery
Though Congress-led UDF secured three seats in the five Assembly by-elections, the CPM-led LDF wrested one additional seat in the Kerala Assembly, taking its tally to 93. (Photo| B P Deepu, EPS)
Kerala bypolls 2019: VK Prasanth to Shanimol Usman, here are all winners
Do you know the Golden Glove Award given to the best goalkeeper at the end of every edition of the FIFA World Cup is named after a Soviet shot-stopper? That's right, ever since 1994, FIFA honours the best goalkeeper of the quadrennial tournament with the
Remembering Lev Yashin the 'Black Spider': The best goalkeeper football has ever seen
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp