Home Business

Hong Kong businessman pays almost USD 1 million for parking space, here's why! 

The HK$7.6 million (USD 970,000) price tag is more than 30 times the average annual wage in Hong Kong and about the same as a one-bed apartment in London's plush Chelsea area.

Published: 24th October 2019 12:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th October 2019 12:23 PM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes.

By PTI

HONG KONG: Hong Kong might be heading for a recession after months of violent protests but that hasn't stopped one businessman from forking out almost USD 1 million for a parking spot.

The mind-boggling sum paid by Johnny Cheung Shun-yee highlights the gaping inequality that has helped fuel nearly five months of demonstrations in the financial hub, where one in five people live below the poverty line.

The HK$7.6 million (USD 970,000) price tag is more than 30 times the average annual wage in Hong Kong and about the same as a one-bed apartment in London's plush Chelsea area.

It is situated in The Centre, the city's fifth-highest skyscraper, which hit the headlines in October 2017 when it became the world's most expensive office building after Hong Kong's richest man sold it for more than USD 5 billion.

The purchase comes even though there are growing concerns about the impact of the pro-democracy demonstrations on the city's real estate market with property firms' share prices plunging in recent months, as they are forced to offer discounts on new projects and cut office rents.

The economy has been tipped to grow just 0-1.0 per cent this year, the worst rate since 2009 during the global financial crisis.

"A lot of those owners in The Center are in finance or in other high-growth businesses," Stanley Poon, a managing director at Centaline Commercial, said.

"To these tycoons, it's not a significant purchase if you compare it to the value of the office floors they own."

Hong Kong's white-hot property market has become a political issue as costs continue to soar, forcing some small businesses to close owing to sky-high rents while many residents cannot afford to buy or lease decent homes.

Commercial and residential property prices have been fuelled by an influx of money from wealthy mainland Chinese investors and developers.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Hong Kong Businessman Parking fee
India Matters
Security personnel in Srinagarn. ( File Photo | AP)
'How many days you want restrictions in Kashmir', SC asks Centre
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Indian Army, NASSCOM ink deal to train war veterans
Pilgrims at the Kartarpur shrine (Photo | EPS)
Online registration for Kartarpur pilgrimage starts
Baba Ramdev (File photo)
Court directs FB, Google, Twitter to remove videos defaming Baba Ramdev

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala bypolls: UDF's TJ Vinod wins Ernakulam constituency by 3673 votes
Kerala bypolls: CPM wrests Vatiyoorkavu seat from Congress
Gallery
Though Congress-led UDF secured three seats in the five Assembly by-elections, the CPM-led LDF wrested one additional seat in the Kerala Assembly, taking its tally to 93. (Photo| B P Deepu, EPS)
Kerala bypolls 2019: VK Prasanth to Shanimol Usman, here are all winners
Do you know the Golden Glove Award given to the best goalkeeper at the end of every edition of the FIFA World Cup is named after a Soviet shot-stopper? That's right, ever since 1994, FIFA honours the best goalkeeper of the quadrennial tournament with the
Remembering Lev Yashin the 'Black Spider': The best goalkeeper football has ever seen
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp