OnePlus ties up with Redington India to expand offline network

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Chinese handset maker OnePlus on Wednesday partnered with mobility distributor Redington (India) to strengthen its offline retail network across the country, with a major focus on tier 2 cities and beyond. OnePlus, which is about to take its total store count to 35 by the end of December, aims to operate 100 new experience stores across top 50 cities by 2020.

“Offline expansion with exclusive brand outlets is a major focus area. As India continues to be a significant market for us, we are keen to partner with the best of market players who share a similar global vision to bring the top-notch international quality of service to our customers,” said Vikas Agarwal, general manager, OnePlus India.

The tie-up with Redington, a key distribution partner for tech giants like Apple and Google with wide distribution presence across the country, will enable customers to buy OnePlus across offline stores across the north and north-east regions, he added. As of now, India is OnePlus’ pilot market for all offline expansion. The company has also partnered with large format retail chains to strengthen its offline presence.