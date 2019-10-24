Home Business

OnePlus ties up with Redington India to expand offline network

The company has also partnered with large format retail chains to strengthen its offline presence. 

Published: 24th October 2019 12:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th October 2019 12:05 PM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes. (Photo | Twitter, OnePlus)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Chinese handset maker OnePlus on Wednesday partnered with mobility distributor Redington (India) to strengthen its offline retail network across the country, with a major focus on tier 2 cities and beyond. OnePlus, which is about to take its total store count to 35 by the end of December, aims to operate 100 new experience stores across top 50 cities by 2020.

“Offline expansion with exclusive brand outlets is a major focus area. As India continues to be a significant market for us, we are keen to partner with the best of market players who share a similar global vision to bring the top-notch international quality of service to our customers,” said Vikas Agarwal, general manager, OnePlus India.

The tie-up with Redington, a key distribution partner for tech giants like Apple and Google with wide distribution presence across the country, will enable customers to buy OnePlus across offline stores across the north and north-east regions, he added. As of now, India is OnePlus’ pilot market for all offline expansion. The company has also partnered with large format retail chains to strengthen its offline presence. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
OnePlus Redington
India Matters
Security personnel in Srinagarn. ( File Photo | AP)
'How many days you want restrictions in Kashmir', SC asks Centre
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Indian Army, NASSCOM ink deal to train war veterans
Pilgrims at the Kartarpur shrine (Photo | EPS)
Online registration for Kartarpur pilgrimage starts
Baba Ramdev (File photo)
Court directs FB, Google, Twitter to remove videos defaming Baba Ramdev

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala bypolls: UDF's TJ Vinod wins Ernakulam constituency by 3673 votes
Kerala bypolls: CPM wrests Vatiyoorkavu seat from Congress
Gallery
Though Congress-led UDF secured three seats in the five Assembly by-elections, the CPM-led LDF wrested one additional seat in the Kerala Assembly, taking its tally to 93. (Photo| B P Deepu, EPS)
Kerala bypolls 2019: VK Prasanth to Shanimol Usman, here are all winners
Do you know the Golden Glove Award given to the best goalkeeper at the end of every edition of the FIFA World Cup is named after a Soviet shot-stopper? That's right, ever since 1994, FIFA honours the best goalkeeper of the quadrennial tournament with the
Remembering Lev Yashin the 'Black Spider': The best goalkeeper football has ever seen
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp