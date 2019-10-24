Home Business

Sensex ends marginally lower; Infosys falls over 2 per cent

After gyrating over 486 points, the 30-share Sensex settled 38.44 points, or 0.10 per cent, lower at 39,020.39.

Published: 24th October 2019 04:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th October 2019 04:06 PM   |  A+A-

Nifty, Sensex, BSE, NSE

A man looks at a screen at the National Stock Exchange which launched its new logo for the new logo for the benchmark Nifty50 in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty ended marginally lower after a volatile session on Thursday, dragged by losses in IT and bank stocks, amid mixed results for the ruling BJP in state polls.

After gyrating over 486 points, the 30-share Sensex settled 38.44 points, or 0.10 per cent, lower at 39,020.39.

It hit an intra-day low of 38,840.76 and a high of 39,327.15. The broader NSE Nifty too slipped 21.50 points, or 0.19 per cent, to 11,582.60.

Top losers in the Sensex pack included Yes Bank, SBI and IndusInd Bank, that cracked up to 5.76 per cent. Shares of Infosys also ended 2.36 per cent lower after Sebi and the US Securities and Exchange Commission initiated probe following whistleblower complaints that alleged "unethical practices" by top management of the IT major.

Further, the government has asked the National Financial Reporting Authority (NFRA) to look into alleged accounting irregularities at the company.

On the other hand, Bharti Airtel, RIL, HCL Tech, Asian Paints, Tata Steel and Tata Motors, rose up to 3.31 per cent.

The BJP-Shiv Sena alliance was on the road to power in Maharashtra while Haryana emerged a cliffhanger with no clear majority for either the BJP or the Congress, Election Commission trends indicated as votes for the assembly polls held this week were counted on Thursday.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Hong Kong, Tokyo and Seoul ended on a positive note, while those in Shanghai settled in the red.

Equites in Europe were trading higher in their respective early deals. Meanwhile, the Indian rupee depreciated 11 paise to 71 against the US dollar intra-day. Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, fell 0.47 per cent to USD 60.88 per barrel.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sensex BSE NSE Stocks Nifty
India Matters
Security personnel in Srinagarn. ( File Photo | AP)
'How many days you want restrictions in Kashmir', SC asks Centre
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Indian Army, NASSCOM ink deal to train war veterans
Pilgrims at the Kartarpur shrine (Photo | EPS)
Online registration for Kartarpur pilgrimage starts
Baba Ramdev (File photo)
Court directs FB, Google, Twitter to remove videos defaming Baba Ramdev

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala bypolls: UDF's TJ Vinod wins Ernakulam constituency by 3673 votes
Kerala bypolls: CPM wrests Vatiyoorkavu seat from Congress
Gallery
Though Congress-led UDF secured three seats in the five Assembly by-elections, the CPM-led LDF wrested one additional seat in the Kerala Assembly, taking its tally to 93. (Photo| B P Deepu, EPS)
Kerala bypolls 2019: VK Prasanth to Shanimol Usman, here are all winners
Do you know the Golden Glove Award given to the best goalkeeper at the end of every edition of the FIFA World Cup is named after a Soviet shot-stopper? That's right, ever since 1994, FIFA honours the best goalkeeper of the quadrennial tournament with the
Remembering Lev Yashin the 'Black Spider': The best goalkeeper football has ever seen
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp