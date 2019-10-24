Home Business

US SEC, NFRA  initiate investigation into whistleblower allegations against Infosys CEO and CFO

Also, Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has sought additional information from the company on the issue.

Published: 24th October 2019 01:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th October 2019 07:47 AM   |  A+A-

Infosys

Infosys (Photo | EPS)

By Bismah Malik
Express News Service

BENGALURU : There seems to be more problems in store for IT major Infosys as the National Finance Reporting Authority (NFRA) and the US Securities and Exchange Commision (SEC) have launched separate probes against the firm over the whistleblower complaints. NFRA under the Ministry of Corporate Affairs has been directed by the government to look into the allegations about the financial irregularities as well as violations of the accounting ethics.

The US SEC has also asked the Infosys to submit its response on the complaints of ‘unethical practices’ to boost revenue and profit. Infosys said it will cooperate with the SEC’s investigation.“Also, Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has requested additional information from the firm concerning the anonymous complaints. The firm will provide the information as per SEBI’s request,” it said. 

ALSO READ: Two more bodies to join probe of whistleblower complaints 

Infosys added that it is aware of securities class action lawsuit that has been filed against the company in federal court in the US based on the generalised allegations in the anonymous complaints. ‘The firm intends to defend itself vigorously in such a lawsuit,” it said.Sources said that the regulatory probes will be based on the leakage of price-sensitive information and the window dressing of books ( manipulation of accounts).

LSO READ: SEBI starts probe into Infosys irregularities

“The SEBI probe in particular is focussed on the open positions in derivatives (November) meaning the option buyers who bought the future stock may benefit from any rise/fall in the Infosys stock price. It is considered an unusual market activity,” said a top executive at Nirmal Bang, brokerage company.
The regulatory authority may thus source all the past trading trading data from the Infosys to check if such instances have happened before too.

ALSO READ: BSE seeks explanation from Infosys on non-disclosure of whistleblower complaint

Meanwhile, the share price of Infosys again fell by two per cent  at Rs 635 on BSE after the SEC and NFRA probes announcements Analysts expect a consolidation in the stock priceonly after the audit commitee of the Infosys before which the whistleblower complaint has been placed comes out  with the responses.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
SEC Sebi Infosys probe Infosys row infosys scam NFRA
India Matters
A plea was sought to allow women into mosques on grounds that denial amounted to violation of various fundamental rights.
Plea for entry of Muslim women into mosques, SC seeks Centre's response
For representational purpose
UP police constable booked for giving wife triple talaq
The eight-member delegation which included members from  Jamia Misbahul Hudha Arabic College.
Islamic college donates 20 acres of land for medical college in TN
Ghulam Mohammad Wani, a mason, said he is finding it hard to fulfil his contractual obligations due to the rise in wages of local labourers after August 5. ( Image for representational purposes. )
Private construction work in full swing in J&K, but building costs soar high

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | EPS)
One washed away, reservoirs full, first flood warning issued in Krishna district
Vijay starrer Bigil has hit the screens on Friday, October 25.
Bigil: Vijay fans create ruckus after Krishnagiri midnight show gets cancelled
Gallery
The SP turned out to be a major gainer in the UP Assembly bypolls for 11 seats, wresting a seat each from the ruling BJP and the BSP, while the NDA got eight, one less than it held. (Photo | PTI)
Uttar Pradesh bypolls 2019: From SP's Tazeen Fatma to BJP's Surendra Maithani, here are all winners
It's the end of another election season and here's a look at the celebratory moments from the Assembly elections and the bypolls from various states. (Photo | PTI and Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Sweet victory: Winning moments from the assembly elections and bypolls!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp