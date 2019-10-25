Home Business

13.08 lakh new jobs created in August, ESIC payroll data shows 

It also showed that from September 2017 to August 2019, around 2.97 crore new subscribers joined the ESIC scheme.

Published: 25th October 2019 06:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th October 2019 06:49 PM   |  A+A-

jobs, employment, vacancy

For representational purposes

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Around 13 lakh jobs were created in August, lower than 14.49 lakh in the previous month (July), according to the payroll data of Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC).

Gross enrolments of new subscribers with the ESIC were 1.49 crore during 2018-19, the National Statistical Office (NSO) said in a report.

It also showed that from September 2017 to August 2019, around 2.97 crore new subscribers joined the ESIC scheme.

The NSO report is based on the payroll data of new subscribers of various social security schemes run by the ESIC, retirement fund body EPFO and the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA).

It has been releasing the payroll data or new subscribers data of these three bodies since April 2018, covering a period starting from September 2017.

The report showed that gross new enrolments with the ESIC from September 2017 to March 2018 were 83.35 lakh. A net of 10.86 lakh new enrolments with the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) was recorded in August, as compared to 11.71 lakh in July this year.

During 2018-19, 61.12 lakh new subscribers on a net basis joined the social security schemes run by the EPFO.

Similarly, the net new enrolments were 15.52 lakh from September 2017 to March 2018. It showed that during September 2017 to August 2019; around 2.75 crore new subscribers joined the EPF scheme.

The report said that since the number of subscribers is from various sources, there are elements of overlap and the estimates are not additive.

The NSO said the present report gives different perspectives on the levels of employment in the formal sector and does not measure employment at a holistic level.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
new jobs Jobs data job creation Recruitment
India Matters
A plea was sought to allow women into mosques on grounds that denial amounted to violation of various fundamental rights.
Plea for entry of Muslim women into mosques, SC seeks Centre's response
For representational purpose
UP police constable booked for giving wife triple talaq
The eight-member delegation which included members from  Jamia Misbahul Hudha Arabic College.
Islamic college donates 20 acres of land for medical college in TN
Ghulam Mohammad Wani, a mason, said he is finding it hard to fulfil his contractual obligations due to the rise in wages of local labourers after August 5. ( Image for representational purposes. )
Private construction work in full swing in J&K, but building costs soar high

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | EPS)
One washed away, reservoirs full, first flood warning issued in Krishna district
Vijay starrer Bigil has hit the screens on Friday, October 25.
Bigil: Vijay fans create ruckus after Krishnagiri midnight show gets cancelled
Gallery
The SP turned out to be a major gainer in the UP Assembly bypolls for 11 seats, wresting a seat each from the ruling BJP and the BSP, while the NDA got eight, one less than it held. (Photo | PTI)
Uttar Pradesh bypolls 2019: From SP's Tazeen Fatma to BJP's Surendra Maithani, here are all winners
It's the end of another election season and here's a look at the celebratory moments from the Assembly elections and the bypolls from various states. (Photo | PTI and Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Sweet victory: Winning moments from the assembly elections and bypolls!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp