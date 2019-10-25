Home Business

Dharmendra Pradhan invites Japanese steel players to invest in India

Pradhan also met officials of Nippon Steel Corporation and apprised them about India's large market with a growing economy and steel consumption.

Published: 25th October 2019 05:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th October 2019 05:12 PM   |  A+A-

Dharmendra Pradhan

Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Union Steel Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday met officials of Japanese steel companies Nippon Steel and Daido Steel in Tokyo and invited them to invest in India.

Pradhan, along with senior officials of the ministry, is in Japan to attend the two-day Global Forum on Steel Excess Capacity (GFSEC). His meeting assumes significance as steel companies in Japan have shown interest in investing in India.

"Met with representatives of Daido Steel Co.Ltd in Tokyo. Daido is one of the world's largest speciality steel manufacturers also dealing in high-performance materials, magnetic materials, parts for the automobile industry and industrial equipment," Pradhan said in a tweet.

While Daido Steel has a good presence in India through its joint ventures and various subsidiaries, Pradhan said he discussed with the company's officials ways to further strengthen cooperation through technology transfer and sharing of best practices to make the local steel industry more cost-effective.

Pradhan also met officials of Nippon Steel Corporation and apprised them about India's large market with a growing economy and steel consumption.

As per estimates, India is the world's third-largest steel-consuming country. The government aims to increase the per capita steel consumption to 160 kg by 2030. In a separate tweet, Pradhan said "Met with Mr. Katsuhiro Miyamoto and Mr. Taisuke Nomura from Nippon Steel Corporation's Global Business Development team.

India has a large market with a growing economy and steel consumption. Nippon is enthusiastic to expand its investments in India. Invited them to bolster their presence under the #MakeInIndia initiative of Modi Govt. and participate in India's growth story."Nippon, he said, is amongst the largest steelmakers in the world, providing products for the construction sector, automobiles industry, locomotives, and shipbuilding, among others.

