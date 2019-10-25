Ducati unveils new motorcycle, e-bike lines to be launched in 2020

By Express News Service

Ahead of the Milan Motorcycle Shows (EICMA 2019), to be held in Italy from 7 to 10 November, Superbike maker Ducati has unveiled several new launches for year 2020. The bike-maker will showcase three all-new bikes, five new versions and three new e-bikes.

"Today, we are unveiling a number of dream bikes, but also three new e-bikes that will complement the Ducati MIG-RR, presented last year. The MIG-RR Limited Edition represents the top of the range and has truly excellent components, such as carbon rims and electronic gearshift, and it can also be customised with the customer’s name and a dedicated suspension setting. The MIG-S has premium equipment, but a more affordable price and, finally, there is also a City Bike for the Ducati Scrambler world," said Claudio Domenicali, CEO of Ducati Motor Holding.

“Moving on to motorcycles, there are new colours for the Diavel and Ducati Scrambler, the special Grand Tour version for the Multistrada 1260 S and three absolute novelties. First among these is the Panigale V2, our super-sporty twin powered by the 955 cc Superquadro engine, the middle-weight superbike new both in its aesthetics and its performance,” he added.

Ducati will also present the new version of the Panigale V4, which for the second year in a row was the most sold sports bike in the world. The company claims to have made the new Panigale V4 easier, less tiring to ride and more repeatable in performance.Last to take the stage is the long-awaited Streetfighter V4. "We have applied what, at Borgo Panigale, we like to call 'The Fight Formula'; we took the Desmosedici Stradale 1103 cc engine, added the latest-generation electronic package of the Panigale V4, lightened it to obtain a dry weight of 178 kg, added a tall and wide handlebar, removed the fairings and obtained 208 hp of power at 12,750 rpm," Ducati said in a statement.

The company added that following the success of the Ducati MIG-RR, presented at last year’s EICMA, Ducati is offering nothing less than a range of e-bikes for 2020. The first major product takes the shape of the Ducati MIG-RR Limited Edition, of which just 50 units will be made. Then, there’s the Ducati MIG-S, a decidedly sporty All Mountain bike and completing the range is a third variant, the E-Scrambler, a ‘Trekking’ version with high-end components.

