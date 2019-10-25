Home Business

India needs more than tax breaks to become factory for the world

India has so far lost out to the southeast Asian economies in attracting investments as companies look for new manufacturing destinations to skirt tariffs in the trade war between China and the U.S.

Published: 25th October 2019 04:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th October 2019 04:51 PM   |  A+A-

By Bloomberg

India needs to remove trade barriers and improve infrastructure if it wants to benefit from the movement of supply chains from China, a former European trade commissioner said.

“India is still driving along with its hand brake on,” Peter Mandelson, Chairman of strategic advisory firm Global Counsel, said in an interview in New Delhi on Thursday. “If it doesn’t do enough, other countries such as Malaysia, Indonesia and Vietnam will take advantage of this switch, leaving India behind.”

A shortage of skilled workers, bureaucracy and lack of adequate road and port infrastructure are key impediments investors face in India, he added. The south Asian nation needs to liberalize its trade, particularly on e-commerce, and “exploit the export potential” being offered by China-led Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reduced corporate tax rates to one of the lowest in the region with an aim to make India a manufacturing hub. That’s a “smart move”, Mandelson said, but “insufficient” to attract investors as rivals are offering a “better base for production”.

Modi’s overhaul of archaic bankruptcy laws improved India’s position in the World Bank’s latest rankings for doing business. The $2.6 trillion economies jumped 14 places to 63rd spot, but still lags behind competitors in starting a business, registering property, and enforcing contracts.

TAGS
India Tax China US China trade war
