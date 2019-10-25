Home Business

Jeff Bezos no longer the world’s richest person, here's the man who dethroned him

Shares of the biggest online retailer dropped 8.1% to $1,637 in extended trading in New York late on Thursday. At that price, Bezos would have a net worth of $102.8 billion, ranking him second.

Published: 25th October 2019 07:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th October 2019 07:07 PM   |  A+A-

Jeff Bezos. (Photo | PTI)

By Bloomberg

Jeff Bezos is about to relinquish the title of world’s richest person as Amazon.com Inc. stock tumbled in late trading Thursday.

Shares of the biggest online retailer dropped 8.1% to $1,637 in extended trading at 4:24 p.m. in New York. At that price, Bezos would have a net worth of $102.8 billion, ranking him second, and almost $5 billion behind Bill Gates, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Bezos took the top spot from the Microsoft Corp. co-founder in October 2017. The ranking officially updates after the close of each trading day in the U.S., so the change won’t be official until Friday’s market close.

ALSO READ: Amazon earnings fall for first time in two years

Microsoft, the world’s most valuable company, has surged 38% this year, boosting the value of Gates’s 1% stake and bringing his fortune to $107.5 billion.

The rest of his wealth is derived from share sales and investments made over the years by his family office, Cascade. Gates, 63, remains an aggressive stock investor, with more than 60% of his portfolio in equities, he said last month in a Bloomberg Television interview.

Bezos, 55, would still be ranked No. 1 if he and MacKenzie Bezos hadn’t divorced. The pair announced their split in January, with MacKenzie, 49, receiving a quarter of their Amazon holdings in July. Her net worth would drop to $32.9 billion with Amazon shares priced at $1,637, and she’d remain the world’s, fourth-richest woman.

Gates, on the other hand, may have never relinquished the top spot were it not for his philanthropy. He has donated more than $35 billion to the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation since 1994.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jeff Bezos Bill Gates Amazon Worlds richest man
India Matters
A plea was sought to allow women into mosques on grounds that denial amounted to violation of various fundamental rights.
Plea for entry of Muslim women into mosques, SC seeks Centre's response
For representational purpose
UP police constable booked for giving wife triple talaq
The eight-member delegation which included members from  Jamia Misbahul Hudha Arabic College.
Islamic college donates 20 acres of land for medical college in TN
Ghulam Mohammad Wani, a mason, said he is finding it hard to fulfil his contractual obligations due to the rise in wages of local labourers after August 5. ( Image for representational purposes. )
Private construction work in full swing in J&K, but building costs soar high

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | EPS)
One washed away, reservoirs full, first flood warning issued in Krishna district
Vijay starrer Bigil has hit the screens on Friday, October 25.
Bigil: Vijay fans create ruckus after Krishnagiri midnight show gets cancelled
Gallery
The SP turned out to be a major gainer in the UP Assembly bypolls for 11 seats, wresting a seat each from the ruling BJP and the BSP, while the NDA got eight, one less than it held. (Photo | PTI)
Uttar Pradesh bypolls 2019: From SP's Tazeen Fatma to BJP's Surendra Maithani, here are all winners
It's the end of another election season and here's a look at the celebratory moments from the Assembly elections and the bypolls from various states. (Photo | PTI and Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Sweet victory: Winning moments from the assembly elections and bypolls!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp