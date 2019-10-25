MG Motor delivers 700 units of Hector on Dhanteras

By PTI

NEW DELHI: MG Motor India on Friday said it has delivered 700 units of its SUV Hector across the country on Dhanteras.

The company said it delivered around 200 cars from a single point in Delhi-NCR, marking one of the largest vehicle delivery events on Dhanteras.

"Customers and community are at the core of everything that we, at MG Motor India, do. Our latest round of Hector deliveries  one of the highest in a single day, underlines our commitment to facilitating best-in-class experiences for our customers," MG Motor India Director - Sales Rakesh Sidana said in a statement.

The company said it has so far received over 38,000 bookings for the model. In order to facilitate timely deliveries, the auto maker plans to ramp up its production with the start of a second shift from November.