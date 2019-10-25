Home Business

OnePlus logs Rs 1,500 crore revenue in Diwali season

Powered by Android TV, the 55-inch OnePlus TV houses 4K QLED display combined with Dolby Vision and a powerful 50W 8-speaker setup rendering a surreal surround sound experience.

Published: 25th October 2019 02:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th October 2019 02:01 PM   |  A+A-

Image used for representation (Photo |Twitter @OnePlus_IN)

By IANS

BENGALURU: Chinese technology company OnePlus on Friday said it has gained a record Rs 1,500 crore in gross merchandise value (GMV) worth of sales during the ongoing Diwali sales across platforms.

Riding on the success of the recently launched products including OnePlus Android TV, the company has emerged as the best-selling premium brand in both smart TV and smartphone categories on Amazon and offline partner stores.

"We are humbled by the degree of enthusiasm our community members and customers across India have shown towards our new products, leading us to achieve these remarkable results," Vikas Agarwal, General Manager, OnePlus India, said in a statement.

OnePlus TV has also witnessed commendable sales across both online and offline platforms.

Powered by Android TV, the 55-inch OnePlus TV houses 4K QLED display combined with Dolby Vision and a powerful 50W 8-speaker setup rendering a surreal surround sound experience.

Starting at Rs 69,900, the OnePlus TV is currently available online at Amazon.in, and across Reliance Digital stores in the offline segment.

Starting Saturday, customers can have an additional Rs 3,000 discount on exchange of any older devices for purchase of OnePlus smartphones on Amazon until mid-November.

Customers looking to buy OnePlus TV can avail Rs 4,000 instant cashback on the OnePlus TV 55 Q1 series basic model and Rs 5,000 instant cashback on the OnePlus TV 55 Q1 Pro model.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Diwali Diwali sales ONEPLUS
India Matters
A plea was sought to allow women into mosques on grounds that denial amounted to violation of various fundamental rights.
Plea for entry of Muslim women into mosques, SC seeks Centre's response
For representational purpose
UP police constable booked for giving wife triple talaq
The eight-member delegation which included members from  Jamia Misbahul Hudha Arabic College.
Islamic college donates 20 acres of land for medical college in TN
Ghulam Mohammad Wani, a mason, said he is finding it hard to fulfil his contractual obligations due to the rise in wages of local labourers after August 5. ( Image for representational purposes. )
Private construction work in full swing in J&K, but building costs soar high

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | EPS)
One washed away, reservoirs full, first flood warning issued in Krishna district
Vijay starrer Bigil has hit the screens on Friday, October 25.
Bigil: Vijay fans create ruckus after Krishnagiri midnight show gets cancelled
Gallery
The SP turned out to be a major gainer in the UP Assembly bypolls for 11 seats, wresting a seat each from the ruling BJP and the BSP, while the NDA got eight, one less than it held. (Photo | PTI)
Uttar Pradesh bypolls 2019: From SP's Tazeen Fatma to BJP's Surendra Maithani, here are all winners
It's the end of another election season and here's a look at the celebratory moments from the Assembly elections and the bypolls from various states. (Photo | PTI and Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Sweet victory: Winning moments from the assembly elections and bypolls!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp