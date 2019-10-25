Home Business

Real estate attracts USD 3.8 billion private equity investment during January to September 2019

Published: 25th October 2019 01:47 PM

Real estate

For representational purposes. (File | EPS)

By PTI

BENGALURU: India's real estate market attracted USD 3.8 billion private equity investment from January to September 2019, a nearly 19 per cent yearly rise, according to research by ANAROCK Property Consultants.

Private equity investments were over USD 3.2 billion in the corresponding period of 2018. Commercial sector comprised 79 per cent overall share, attracting close to USD three billion funds, said Shobhit Agarwal, MD & CEO, ANAROCK Capital.

"Foreign private equity funds continued to dominate the real estate investment scene. Top investors included Blackstone, Hines, Ascendas and Brookefield," Agarwal said.

The residential sector attracted USD 295 million during January-September 2019 against USD 210 million a year ago.

Retail and logistics & warehousing saw total inflows of approximately USD 260 million and USD 200 million in 2019, respectively.

MMR (Mumbai Metropolitan Region) saw maximum inflows at USD 1.59 billion this year, recording a yearly increase of three per cent.

Pune saw more than 200 per cent yearly rise in investments from USD 125 million in 2018 to nearly USD 390 million in 2019.

Hyderabad witnessed a 76 per cent yearly decline from over USD 790 million in 2018 to just USD 190 million this year.

Of total USD 3.8 billion funds in 2019, equity funding comprised 95 per cent share, while the remaining five per cent was via structured debt. Indian real estate in Q3 2019 alone saw total PE inflows of nearly USD 1.7 billion, it was stated.

