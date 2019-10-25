Home Business

Sensex jumps over 200 points in early trade to cross 39100-mark

ITC was the top gainers in the Sensex pack, rising over 2 per cent, after the company reported a 37.06 per cent rise in consolidated net profit.

Published: 25th October 2019 10:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th October 2019 10:22 AM   |  A+A-

sensex, stock exchange, bombay, BSE, Nifty

Bombay Stock Exchange. (File Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Equity benchmark BSE Sensex rose over 200 points in early trade on Friday led by gains in index heavyweights Infosys, ITC, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and SBI, amid mixed domestic cues.

After hitting a high of 39,241.61, the 30-share index was trading 137.92 points, or 0.35 per cent, higher at 39,158.31 in morning trade, and the broader NSE Nifty advanced 31.25 points, or 0.27 per cent, to 11,613.85.

ITC was the top gainers in the Sensex pack, rising over 2 per cent, after the company reported a 37.06 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 4,173.72 crore for the second quarter ended on September. SBI, Infosys, ICICI Bank, Tata Steel, Asian Paints, HDFC Bank and Maruti too gained up to 2 per cent.

On the other hand, Tech Mahindra, Tata Motors, M&M, HCL Tech, ONGC, NTPC, Hero MotoCorp, HDFC and Bajaj Auto were among the top losers, shedding up to 2.5 per cent.  In the previous session on Thursday, the 30-share Sensex ended 38.44 points, or 0.10 per cent, lower at 39,020.39. The broader NSE Nifty slipped 21.50 points, or 0.19 per cent, to 11,582.60.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital market, offloading Rs 72.87 crore on Thursday, while domestic institutional investors sold shares worth Rs 738.75 crore, data available with stock exchange showed.

According to experts, mixed news flow on the domestic front is likely to keep the market volatile throughout the day.

Supreme Court's to allow the Centre to recover dues of about Rs 92,000 crore from telcos has shaken the telecom companies, as well as their lenders like private and public banks, said Shrikant Chouhan, Senior Vice-President, Equity Technical Research, Kotak Securities. Also, assembly elections results were little below expectations that has increased short term nervousness in the market, he added.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Seoul and Tokyo were trading on a tepid note. On Wall Street, stock exchanges finished in the green on Thursday. The rupee, meanwhile, appreciated 6 paise against the US dollar to trade at 70.96 in early session. Brent futures, the global oil benchmark, slipped 0.47 per cent to USD 61.38 per barrel.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BSE NSE Sensex Nifty
India Matters
A plea was sought to allow women into mosques on grounds that denial amounted to violation of various fundamental rights.
Plea for entry of Muslim women into mosques, SC seeks Centre's response
For representational purpose
UP police constable booked for giving wife triple talaq
The eight-member delegation which included members from  Jamia Misbahul Hudha Arabic College.
Islamic college donates 20 acres of land for medical college in TN
Ghulam Mohammad Wani, a mason, said he is finding it hard to fulfil his contractual obligations due to the rise in wages of local labourers after August 5. ( Image for representational purposes. )
Private construction work in full swing in J&K, but building costs soar high

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | EPS)
One washed away, reservoirs full, first flood warning issued in Krishna district
Vijay starrer Bigil has hit the screens on Friday, October 25.
Bigil: Vijay fans create ruckus after Krishnagiri midnight show gets cancelled
Gallery
The SP turned out to be a major gainer in the UP Assembly bypolls for 11 seats, wresting a seat each from the ruling BJP and the BSP, while the NDA got eight, one less than it held. (Photo | PTI)
Uttar Pradesh bypolls 2019: From SP's Tazeen Fatma to BJP's Surendra Maithani, here are all winners
It's the end of another election season and here's a look at the celebratory moments from the Assembly elections and the bypolls from various states. (Photo | PTI and Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Sweet victory: Winning moments from the assembly elections and bypolls!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp