Home Business

Turnaround hard to predict: Maruti Suzuki India

Maruti Suzuki India chairman RC Bhargava hopes that sales will improve over the next few months.

Published: 25th October 2019 08:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th October 2019 08:37 AM   |  A+A-

Maruti Suzuki chairman RC Bhargava

Maruti Suzuki chairman RC Bhargava (C) with CEO Kenichi Ayukawa (2nd right)| Express

By Arshad Khan
Express News Service

Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL) Chairman RC Bhargava said on Thursday that he cannot predict a turnaround in demand for automobiles even as sales for the carmaker are expected to improve month on month in October. "I will need a crystal ball to predict a turnaround in sales but unfortunately I don’t have one. There’s hope that it’ll happen in the next few months," Bhargava said. On the back of very high promotional offer, MSIL said sales numbers in the ongoing festive month will be similar to last October.

"That does not mean we are out of the woods just because monthly sales improved," said Bhargava, adding that car production is a major part of manufacturing in India and a major job creator. "The auto industry is a reflection of the economic health of the country. The economic situation in the country will go down further if car production falls anymore," the chairman said.

ALSO READ| Maruti records 39 per cent dip in Q2 profit, sees biggest fall in over 8 years

The country’s automotive industry is going through a prolonged slowdown as multiple factors continue to keep buyers away from making purchases. In September alone, the passenger vehicle sales fell by 23.69 per cent to 223,317 units as against 292,660 units in the same period last year.

Due to this slowdown, MSIL posted 39.35 per cent year-on-year (YoY) decline in net profit at Rs 1,358.60 crore for the quarter ended September 2019. Net sales of the company fell 22.50 per cent YoY to Rs 16,120.40 crore in Q2FY20, while sales volume fell 30.2 per cent YoY to 338,317 units during the quarter under review. The fall in numbers was attributed to the rising costs of buying a new car and weak sales in the low-cost model category sold  by India’s largest automaker. 

Bhargava said that an increase in road taxes and registration charges have further dampened the sentiment of small car buyers. The company’s entry level segment and compact segment has seen the maximum decline in sales in recent months. 

No electric model this year

Even as rival Hyundai has launched its electric vehicle Kona in India earlier this year, Maruti Suzuki on Thursday said it will not commercially launch an electric car which it has been testing next year. The company, which had earlier announced plans to launch an electric car based on the WagonR by 2020, said that the vehicle will be at a stage which can go to the next stage of trials and testing by next year. The carmaker also feels that there is lack of infrastructure and government support to manufacture electricity powered four-wheelers

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Maruti Suzuki India Maruti Suzuki turnaround RC Bhargava
India Matters
A plea was sought to allow women into mosques on grounds that denial amounted to violation of various fundamental rights.
Plea for entry of Muslim women into mosques, SC seeks Centre's response
For representational purpose
UP police constable booked for giving wife triple talaq
The eight-member delegation which included members from  Jamia Misbahul Hudha Arabic College.
Islamic college donates 20 acres of land for medical college in TN
Ghulam Mohammad Wani, a mason, said he is finding it hard to fulfil his contractual obligations due to the rise in wages of local labourers after August 5. ( Image for representational purposes. )
Private construction work in full swing in J&K, but building costs soar high

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | EPS)
One washed away, reservoirs full, first flood warning issued in Krishna district
Vijay starrer Bigil has hit the screens on Friday, October 25.
Bigil: Vijay fans create ruckus after Krishnagiri midnight show gets cancelled
Gallery
The SP turned out to be a major gainer in the UP Assembly bypolls for 11 seats, wresting a seat each from the ruling BJP and the BSP, while the NDA got eight, one less than it held. (Photo | PTI)
Uttar Pradesh bypolls 2019: From SP's Tazeen Fatma to BJP's Surendra Maithani, here are all winners
It's the end of another election season and here's a look at the celebratory moments from the Assembly elections and the bypolls from various states. (Photo | PTI and Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Sweet victory: Winning moments from the assembly elections and bypolls!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp