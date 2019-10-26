Home Business

ICICI Bank second-quarter net profit down 6 per cent to Rs 1,131.20 crore

On a standalone basis, ICICI Bank's net profit was down 27.93 per cent to Rs 654.96 crore in July-September as against Rs 908.88 crore of the corresponding quarter last fiscal.

Published: 26th October 2019 06:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th October 2019 06:04 PM   |  A+A-

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company

ICICI Bank. (File Image for representational purpose only)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Private sector lender ICICI Bank on Saturday posted a 6.09 per cent decline in consolidated net profit for the September quarter at Rs 1,131.20 crore.

It had reported a net profit of Rs 1,204.62 crore for the July-September period a year ago. Total  Consolidated income rose 17.26 per cent to Rs 37,424.78 crore during the period under review, as against Rs 31,914.82 crore in the corresponding period of 2018-19, the bank said in a regulatory filing.

On a standalone basis, ICICI Bank's net profit was down 27.93 per cent to Rs 654.96 crore in July-September as against Rs 908.88 crore of the corresponding quarter last fiscal.

Total standalone income was up 24.62 per cent to Rs 22,759.52 crore as against Rs 18,262.12 crore earlier.

The lender witnessed an improvement in asset quality as gross non-performing assets (NPAs) fell to 6.37 per cent of the gross advances by the end of September 2019, from 8.54 per cent a year ago. Net NPAs stood at 1.60 per cent, down from 3.65 per cent a year ago.

Consequently, provisioning for bad loans and contingencies fell to Rs 2,506 crore for July-September 2019, as against Rs 3,994 crore a year earlier.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
ICICI Bank quarterly results
India Matters
Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro gives a speech during the Brazil-China Business Seminar in Beijing (Photo| AP)
Indians can soon visit Brazil without visas, says President Jair Bolsonaro
Supreme Court ( Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
SC gives three months time for telcos to pay Rs 92,000 crore dues
For representational purposes
Pass-fail system to return in Bengal schools in classes 5,8
The development comes at a time when the government has decided that tuition fee for half the MBBS seats in private medical colleges will be regulated. (Photo | EPS)
Pvt medical colleges can charge only first-year fee: Health ministry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Photo | AP
No fans, no media and no goals: Welcome to world's strangest football match
Congress leader D K Shivakumar arrives in Bengaluru to a rousing reception. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
Congress's DK Shivakumar gets a hero's welcome in Bengaluru
Gallery
Vijay-starrer 'Bigil' hit the cinema halls amid much fanfare. Here are some of the best snaps of fans celebrating the release of the film. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
From donning Rayappan getup to bursting crackers: Vijay fans' 'crazy celebration' outside cinema halls
It's a trope yesteryear Bollywood films have seen a lot - the philandering husband and the ever-suffering wife, and the 'other' woman in his life. While some filmmakers have dealt with the theme of infidelity sensitively, there are also those who make com
All you need to know about Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday's 'Pati Patni Aur Woh'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp