Home Business

OYO launches services across 50 cities in Japan

The Indian hotel chain will now offer its services across 50 cities in that country, including in Tokyo, Osaka and Kyoto, in collaboration with investment giant Softbank Group.

Published: 26th October 2019 08:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th October 2019 08:35 AM   |  A+A-

An Oyo kiosk outside the Yeshwantpur railway station

An Oyo kiosk outside the Yeshwantpur railway station (File Photo | EPS)

By Bismah Malik 
Express News Service

OYO Hotels & Homes has announced launching of its services in Japan. The Indian hotel chain will now offer its services across 50 cities in that country, including in Tokyo, Osaka and Kyoto, in collaboration with investment giant Softbank Group. OYO, India’s largest lodging start-up that has also turned into world’s third largest hospitality chain, said that its services would be launched through more than 100 hotels in Japan and will be headed by OYO’s founding member Prasun Choudhary, who has launched the other global businesses of the hotel aggregator.

ALSO READ| OYO launches online portal for travel agents

The Japan launch comes after OYO founder and CEO Ritesh Aggarwal set up his business in the US and is bullish on rapid expansion in the global markets by offering a unique model that offers the customers an affordable stay in budget hotels through logging into the OYO app. The company said that in Japan, it is focused on offering convenient and comfortable accommodations to travellers and guests, enabling them to experience #LivingTheGoodLife. It said this will also create increased business opportunities for several real estate owners in that country.

"As the world’s third largest hotel chain, we are focused on expanding our presence and offering great hospitality experiences to over 3.2 billion middle-income travellers in the world. The service launch with 100+ hotels in Japan is a step forward in that direction. We will continue to be invested in driving efficient growth in Japan and across the globe," said Ritesh Agarwal, founder and CEO (Group), OYO Hotels & Homes.

ALSO READ| OYO customers hit as some hotels refuse bookings

OYO has currently partnered with more than 35,000 buildings worldwide, which have been renovated and styled as per fixed parameters. The venture is backed by some of the world’s leading investors including Airbnb, SoftBank Vision Fund, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Greenoaks Capital, Sequoia India and Hero Enterprise.

"We are very excited to launch hotel operations and extend our offering of good quality, beautifully designed, comfortable and ‘value-chic’ accommodations to domestic and international travellers in Japan. The 100+ hotel milestone, in a span of six months, is a big moment for us and further fuels our passion to continue to drive growth across the country while delivering quality customer service and empowering asset owners to run a sustainable business," said Prasun Choudhary, operating partner, OYO Hotels Japan.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
OYO Hotels OYO rooms Japan Oyo Japan business Ritesh Aggarwal Softbank Group
India Matters
Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro gives a speech during the Brazil-China Business Seminar in Beijing (Photo| AP)
Indians can soon visit Brazil without visas, says President Jair Bolsonaro
Supreme Court ( Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
SC gives three months time for telcos to pay Rs 92,000 crore dues
For representational purposes
Pass-fail system to return in Bengal schools in classes 5,8
The development comes at a time when the government has decided that tuition fee for half the MBBS seats in private medical colleges will be regulated. (Photo | EPS)
Pvt medical colleges can charge only first-year fee: Health ministry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Photo | AP
No fans, no media and no goals: Welcome to world's strangest football match
Congress leader D K Shivakumar arrives in Bengaluru to a rousing reception. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
Congress's DK Shivakumar gets a hero's welcome in Bengaluru
Gallery
Vijay-starrer 'Bigil' hit the cinema halls amid much fanfare. Here are some of the best snaps of fans celebrating the release of the film. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
From donning Rayappan getup to bursting crackers: Vijay fans' 'crazy celebration' outside cinema halls
It's a trope yesteryear Bollywood films have seen a lot - the philandering husband and the ever-suffering wife, and the 'other' woman in his life. While some filmmakers have dealt with the theme of infidelity sensitively, there are also those who make com
All you need to know about Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday's 'Pati Patni Aur Woh'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp