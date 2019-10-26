Seven of top-10 firms add Rs 76,998 crore in market-cap; TCS biggest gainer

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The combined market capitalisation of seven of the 10 most valued Indian firms advanced by Rs 76,998.4 crore last week, with TCS leading the chart.

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), HUL, HDFC, ITC, ICICI Bank and SBI were the other firms which witnessed a jump in their market valuation for the week ended Friday, while HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Infosys suffered losses.

The valuation of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) zoomed Rs 25,403.64 crore to Rs 7,97,400.51 crore. ICICI Bank's market capitalisation (m-cap) rallied Rs 20,271.2 crore to Rs 3,03,054.59 crore and that of SBI advanced Rs 10,664.91 to reach Rs 2,51,317.06 crore.

Likewise, the m-cap of RIL appreciated by Rs 9,762.29 crore to Rs 9,06,941.76 crore. The valuation of Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) jumped Rs 7,934.03 crore to Rs 4,63,886.75 crore and that of ITC went up by Rs 1,658.68 crore to Rs 3,04,520.66 crore.

HDFC's valuation rose by Rs 1,303.65 crore to Rs 3,63,105.62 crore. In contrast, the m-cap of Infosys plunged Rs 55,921.5 crore to Rs 2,73,830.43 crore.

Shares of the IT major had plummeted nearly 17 per cent on Tuesday following a whistleblower complaint regarding alleged malpractices by the top management.

Kotak Mahindra Bank's valuation dropped Rs 5,262.13 crore to Rs 3,03,293.39 crore and that of HDFC Bank dipped Rs 273.54 crore to Rs 6,72,192.76 crore.

In the ranking of top-10 firms, RIL remained at the number one position, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, HUL, HDFC, ITC, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ICICI Bank, Infosys and SBI.

During the last holiday-shortened week, the BSE Sensex lost 240.32 points or 0.61 per cent.