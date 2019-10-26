Home Business

Seven of top-10 firms add Rs 76,998 crore in market-cap; TCS biggest gainer

HDFC's valuation rose by Rs 1,303.65 crore to Rs 3,63,105.62 crore. In contrast, the m-cap of Infosys plunged Rs 55,921.5 crore to Rs 2,73,830.43 crore.

Published: 26th October 2019 11:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th October 2019 11:59 AM   |  A+A-

Headquarters of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) in Mumbai. (File |Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The combined market capitalisation of seven of the 10 most valued Indian firms advanced by Rs 76,998.4 crore last week, with TCS leading the chart.

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), HUL, HDFC, ITC, ICICI Bank and SBI were the other firms which witnessed a jump in their market valuation for the week ended Friday, while HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Infosys suffered losses.

The valuation of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) zoomed Rs 25,403.64 crore to Rs 7,97,400.51 crore. ICICI Bank's market capitalisation (m-cap) rallied Rs 20,271.2 crore to Rs 3,03,054.59 crore and that of SBI advanced Rs 10,664.91 to reach Rs 2,51,317.06 crore.

Likewise, the m-cap of RIL appreciated by Rs 9,762.29 crore to Rs 9,06,941.76 crore. The valuation of Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) jumped Rs 7,934.03 crore to Rs 4,63,886.75 crore and that of ITC went up by Rs 1,658.68 crore to Rs 3,04,520.66 crore.

HDFC's valuation rose by Rs 1,303.65 crore to Rs 3,63,105.62 crore. In contrast, the m-cap of Infosys plunged Rs 55,921.5 crore to Rs 2,73,830.43 crore.

Shares of the IT major had plummeted nearly 17 per cent on Tuesday following a whistleblower complaint regarding alleged malpractices by the top management.

Kotak Mahindra Bank's valuation dropped Rs 5,262.13 crore to Rs 3,03,293.39 crore and that of HDFC Bank dipped Rs 273.54 crore to Rs 6,72,192.76 crore.

In the ranking of top-10 firms, RIL remained at the number one position, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, HUL, HDFC, ITC, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ICICI Bank, Infosys and SBI.

During the last holiday-shortened week, the BSE Sensex lost 240.32 points or 0.61 per cent.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
TCS Market capitalisation Tata Consultancy Services
India Matters
Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro gives a speech during the Brazil-China Business Seminar in Beijing (Photo| AP)
Indians can soon visit Brazil without visas, says President Jair Bolsonaro
Supreme Court ( Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
SC gives three months time for telcos to pay Rs 92,000 crore dues
For representational purposes
Pass-fail system to return in Bengal schools in classes 5,8
The development comes at a time when the government has decided that tuition fee for half the MBBS seats in private medical colleges will be regulated. (Photo | EPS)
Pvt medical colleges can charge only first-year fee: Health ministry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Photo | AP
No fans, no media and no goals: Welcome to world's strangest football match
Congress leader D K Shivakumar arrives in Bengaluru to a rousing reception. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
Congress's DK Shivakumar gets a hero's welcome in Bengaluru
Gallery
Vijay-starrer 'Bigil' hit the cinema halls amid much fanfare. Here are some of the best snaps of fans celebrating the release of the film. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
From donning Rayappan getup to bursting crackers: Vijay fans' 'crazy celebration' outside cinema halls
It's a trope yesteryear Bollywood films have seen a lot - the philandering husband and the ever-suffering wife, and the 'other' woman in his life. While some filmmakers have dealt with the theme of infidelity sensitively, there are also those who make com
All you need to know about Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday's 'Pati Patni Aur Woh'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp