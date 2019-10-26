Home Business

Top executives' exits will not stop Ola’s expansion plans

India's second most valued start-up Ola that launched its overseas operations last year, has been rumoured to be facing an exodus of employees at the top management level. 

Published: 26th October 2019

BENGALURU : Ride-hailing company Ola has dismissed rumours about the top executives leaving the firm, especially those who were overseeing its operations in UK and Australia. India’s second most valued start-up Ola that launched its overseas operations last year, has been rumoured to be facing an exodus of employees at the top management level. 

Some of the top exits from the firm were Ben Leggard, who stepped down from his post of managing director, Ola in UK; Sarmad Nazki, who was heading the finance division of Ola electric mobility, Tyler Stead, operation manager, New Zealand and others. In 2018, Vishal Kaul, chief operating officer and Saikiran Krishnamurthy, who was the head corporate growth, Ola also resigned within months of joining the company.

However, Ola has quashed the reports that it is facing a top management exodus and said that some of the exits both overseas and in India were a routine exercise and it is on a lookout for new candidates to fill up the positions. The company said it is re-structuring its management in UK and that its global expansion plans haven’t been affected.

“As Ola’s international business continues to grow rapidly and we prepare to launch our 20th international city, we have re-organised our global management structure last quarter, to best prepare for our continued expansion. Ben Legg has stepped down from his role as MD, Ola UK as of August 5, 2019 and remains a non-executive director for the foreseeable future,” Ola said, which is doing well on its revenue and profit parts.

