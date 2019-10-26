Home Business

Walmart India posts Rs 172 crore loss as it makes deeper investments

While Walmart India went on an expansion spree, its losses doubled in the financial year 2018-19.

Published: 26th October 2019 08:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th October 2019 08:42 AM   |  A+A-

The logo of Walmart used for representation.

The logo of Walmart used for representation (Photo | Reuters)

By Express News Service

While Walmart India went on an expansion spree, its losses doubled in the financial year 2018-19. Numbers sourced from data research platform Tofler shows that the Indian unit of the US-based brick-and-mortar retail major registered a net loss of Rs 172 crore year-on-year (YoY) for FY19, which has almost doubled since last year.

Walmart India, which runs over two dozen B2B whole stores in the country, said that the increased losses are a reflection of the company’s investments in India for long-term benefits. We continue to build capabilities for the future through investments in revamping our technology infrastructure to enhance our omnichannel capabilities and in people development,” the company said. “The increased losses during the year under review reflect the investments that we are making to drive our future growth,” it added.

The company’s total revenue increased to Rs 4,095 crore in FY19, compared to the revenue of Rs 3,686 crore in FY18. Its operating loss (EBIDTA) also widened to Rs 146.4 crore in FY 2019-20 from Rs 64.3 crore in the previous year. During the last financial year, Walmart India has set up two fulfilment centres in Lucknow and Hyderabad. The brand runs over 25 B2B wholesale stores, ‘Best Price Modern Wholesale’, in the country, besides running a membership-based programme that has over one million members. 

The company had earlier stated that it wants to spend approximately USD 500 million to open another 47 stores in India by 2022. At present, Walmart India doesn’t sell directly to consumers in the country, but is an organised wholesaler or cash-and-carry operator that sells merchandise to local kirana stores, hotels and catering companies.In the online space, the parent firm Walmart owns India’s largest e-commerce platform Flipkart. It acquired 77 per cent stake in Flipkart last year in a record USD 16-billion deal.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Walmart India Tofler WAlmart losses
India Matters
Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro gives a speech during the Brazil-China Business Seminar in Beijing (Photo| AP)
Indians can soon visit Brazil without visas, says President Jair Bolsonaro
Supreme Court ( Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
SC gives three months time for telcos to pay Rs 92,000 crore dues
For representational purposes
Pass-fail system to return in Bengal schools in classes 5,8
The development comes at a time when the government has decided that tuition fee for half the MBBS seats in private medical colleges will be regulated. (Photo | EPS)
Pvt medical colleges can charge only first-year fee: Health ministry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Photo | AP
No fans, no media and no goals: Welcome to world's strangest football match
Congress leader D K Shivakumar arrives in Bengaluru to a rousing reception. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
Congress's DK Shivakumar gets a hero's welcome in Bengaluru
Gallery
Vijay-starrer 'Bigil' hit the cinema halls amid much fanfare. Here are some of the best snaps of fans celebrating the release of the film. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
From donning Rayappan getup to bursting crackers: Vijay fans' 'crazy celebration' outside cinema halls
It's a trope yesteryear Bollywood films have seen a lot - the philandering husband and the ever-suffering wife, and the 'other' woman in his life. While some filmmakers have dealt with the theme of infidelity sensitively, there are also those who make com
All you need to know about Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday's 'Pati Patni Aur Woh'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp