Instagram emerges as latest online shopping platform

Over 75 per cent of the Instagram shoppers in India have had a satisfactory experience and a majority would like to shop in future too.

Published: 27th October 2019 08:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th October 2019 08:23 AM   |  A+A-

Instagram logo

Instagram logo used for representation.

By Bismah Malik
Express News Service

Instagram has emerged as one of the potent user-based social media platform from where Indians are shopping. A survey by Mumbai-based digital media firm WATConsult said that in India, 84 per cent of Instagram users are likely to shop from it. For smaller towns and cities, the trend is even bigger with 75 per cent of the app users having shopped from it. 

Instagram has currently 117.1 million monthly active users in India, and average time spent per user is 45 minutes, as per the survey. Over 75 per cent of the Instagram shoppers in India have had a satisfactory experience and a majority would like to shop in future too, it said.

“Instagram as a platform has grown tremendously in the last two years, and user adaption rate is quick. The app has a strong presence in the remotest of the cities in India. With this report, we are bringing forward to the industry the behavioural patterns of users, shopping habits and trends that can indeed add value to the brands and help in shaping their marketing strategies,” said Rajiv Dingra, founder and CEO, WATConsult.

Advertisements act as the largest drivers for Instagram shopping and users are most likely to shop for movies, music, games and electronic items. “Those in the top nine metros are likely to shop for health/fitness products and gift items that they find trustworthy. On the other hand, light users opt to shop for movies/music/games; regular users purchase gift items and heavy users shop for travel items and more,” the report said.

