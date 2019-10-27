Home Business

Price correction may push Parachute oil back to high growth in H2

From 12 per cent growth in Q2FY18, Marico’s flagship hair oil in rigid packs fell sharply to 8 per cent in Q2FY19 as volumes further edged down 1 per cent YoY during Q2 of this fiscal.

Published: 27th October 2019 08:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th October 2019 08:07 AM   |  A+A-

Parachute Hair oil

Parachute Hair oil

By Sesa sen
Express News Service

Homegrown FMCG major Marico is looking at taking focused pricing calls for its flagship Parachute brand in the next couple of weeks to sail through the choppy waters of consumption slowdown. To begin with, the company plans to make the conversion packs more attractive among heavy consumers to bring back growth in the core markets. 

"We are taking some actions, very selective actions, which are basically not for loyalty packs but for heavy consumer upgradation packs. This should get us back to high single-digit growth this quarter and the next," Saugata Gupta, MD and CEO, Marico, told analysts in a post-earnings call. From 12 per cent growth in Q2 FY18, the company’s flagship hair oil Parachute in rigid packs fell sharply to 8 per cent in Q2FY19. Volumes further edged down 1 per cent year-on-year during Q2FY20.

According to Gupta, the company witnessed a significant supply chain disruption in the first week of August due to floods in its high-contribution markets of Maharashtra and South, which further accelerated the slowdown. In the first half of the year, however, Parachute volumes were 5 per cent.

That’s because the company was in an advantageous position, while local players were disadvantaged in the post-GST scenario with lack of adequate liquidity. "Had we taken a pricing action, during around 40 days in this quarter when the copra prices had gone further down, we would have gotten back volumes," Gupta said, adding there is a slight recovery in volumes in October.

Abneesh Roy, executive vice-president at Edelweiss Securities, pointed out that coconut oil forms the biggest share of Marico’s top line and bottom line. “Copra prices have been hardening over the past few quarters. A greater-than-expected inflation can hurt the margins substantially.” Gupta, however, said there are no indications of any significant inflationary situation over the next six months at least. “This gives us comfort to take some pricing action to get back volume growth in Parachute without investing, without compromising on margin,” he added.

As far as value-added hair oil is concerned, Gupta believes tepid performance in some of the premium brands have slowed growth from a 15 per cent high in Q1FY19 to 7 per cent in Q1FY20 and further to a mere 0.1 per cent in Q2FY20.

“We, however, see opportunities at the bottom of the pyramid. I think we have to be more aggressive with hair fall products, which is something we haven’t done other than in South. So, I see that’s happening and expect to deliver double-digit volume growth over the medium term,” Gupta said. 

