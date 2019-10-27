Home Business

Sale of cookies, biscuits dip 9 per cent in last few quarters: Bonn Group

The Ludhiana-based company has been facing headwinds for the past few quarters as growth in the FMCG sector has been noted to be sluggish at 13-15 per cent.

Published: 27th October 2019 08:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th October 2019 08:23 AM

Royal Bake cookies by Bonn Group

By Gunja Sharan  
Punjab-based bread and biscuit maker Bonn Group has witnessed about 9 per cent decline in overall sales of cookies and breads in the last two-to-three quarters, but is hopeful that sales might improve in October, for which the numbers are awaited. "Currently, the company generates around 60 per cent of its revenue from selling breads, 30 per cent from biscuits and rest 10 per cent from rusks, cakes and cookies," said Amrinder Singh, director, Bonn Group.

The bread industry in India is poised to reach Rs 53 billion in value by 2020 as it continues to grow at a CAGR of over 10 per cent annually and there is a potential in the segment to expand, he added. However, the Ludhiana-based company has been facing headwinds for the past few quarters as growth in the FMCG sector has been noted to be sluggish at 13-15 per cent, he said, however, hoping that sales might improve to 15-16 per cent in the biscuits and cookies segment in October in the wake of festivals. 

"To push the demand in this festive season, we recently did a highly engaging and successful campaign, Bonn Bread Khao, Har Minute Inaam Pao, which enabled us to give a fresh appeal to the brand and retain existing customers and develop a new consumer base," he said.

