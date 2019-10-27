Home Business

We want to make styles that endure: Levi’s Strauss & Co

Levi’s Strauss & Co, the oldest denim brand in the world, places India among the top of its markets globally.

Published: 27th October 2019 08:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th October 2019 08:15 AM   |  A+A-

Sanjeev Mohanty

Sanjeev Mohanty

By Arshad Khan
Express News Service

Levi’s Strauss & Co, the oldest denim brand in the world, places India among the top of its markets globally. Having present in India since 25 years, the US-based brand has strong visibility in tier I and tier II cities in the country; it now aims to expand reach to smaller towns. In an interview with TNIE, Sanjeev Mohanty, MD (South Asia, Middle East and North Africa), Levi Strauss, discusses about the economic slowdown and its impact on retail demand, competition with fast fashion brands, sustainability and more.

Excerpts:

A lot has been spoken of economic slowdown and its impact on retail demand. Are you experiencing the same? 

As a retail brand, we are impacted by the general economic slowdown. But if you look at our results, you will know our strategy is working. The year 2018 was the best year for us in over 25 years. We delivered USD 5.6 billion revenue, up 14 per cent on a reported basis (13 per cent in constant currency). 

In Q3FY19, the traditional wholesale channel posted 16 per cent growth backed by the performance from Japan, India, SEA distributors and MENA. India is among our top 10 markets globally, from a volume point of view.

Fast fashion brands such as Zara and H&M have become quite popular among fashion enthusiasts. How do you plan to stay ahead?

We want to create clothing that is built to last, with style that endures. We have made it a priority to educate consumers on how they can extend the life span of their clothing — such as washing jeans less often, by getting them repaired and reinforced — and how and where they can donate and recycle anything they’re no longer wearing. Our tailor shops can help customise and repair jeans, trucker jackets and other garments to extend the life of a product, so that there’s no need to buy another pair.

Could you throw some light on the revamps and expansions of your stores across the country?

We believe we have significant opportunity to deepen our presence in key emerging markets such as India to drive long-term growth. Stores are the best expression of our brand and we are excited to open one of our biggest stores in Delhi, which is spread across 3,000 square feet at Select City Walk in Saket.

Currently, we have over 450 stores in India. Most of them are operated by our franchise partners and three stores are owned and operated by Levi’s. In January 2018, we launched a company-operated e-commerce platform in India and this is attracting a new set of customers for us in the country.

In the third quarter, our global direct-to-consumer (DTC) business was up 12 per cent. It has grown in double digits for 15 consecutive quarters. Within that, our ecommerce business grew 21 per cent, with increased traffic in the Americas, Europe and Asia.  

How has the ongoing festive season been for you so far?

We cannot speculate on future performance. Diwali is one of the biggest shopping events in India and we are optimistic. That’s why we were keen to open the new store ahead of Diwali.
Sustainability, especially related to water usage in the production of denim, has become a global talking point. What is Levi’s doing in this direction? 

We have set aside a 2025 Climate Action Strategy. Our sustainability targets include 90 per cent reduction of greenhouse gas emissions within our own facilities and 40 per cent reduction in our global supply chain. In addition, we will source 100 per cent of electricity from renewables, up from its current level of 20 per cent. We also aim to reduce cumulative water use for manufacturing by 50 per cent in water-stressed areas by the year 2025.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Levis Jeans Levis Strauss Sanjeev Mohanty Levis jeans growth India denim market
India Matters
Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro gives a speech during the Brazil-China Business Seminar in Beijing (Photo| AP)
Indians can soon visit Brazil without visas, says President Jair Bolsonaro
Supreme Court ( Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
SC gives three months time for telcos to pay Rs 92,000 crore dues
For representational purposes
Pass-fail system to return in Bengal schools in classes 5,8
The development comes at a time when the government has decided that tuition fee for half the MBBS seats in private medical colleges will be regulated. (Photo | EPS)
Pvt medical colleges can charge only first-year fee: Health ministry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Photo | AP
No fans, no media and no goals: Welcome to world's strangest football match
Congress leader D K Shivakumar arrives in Bengaluru to a rousing reception. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
Congress's DK Shivakumar gets a hero's welcome in Bengaluru
Gallery
Agartala Border Security Force soldiers light candles during Diwali celebrations near the international border fence on October 26 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Diwali 2019 in photos | This is how India celebrated the festival of lights
Vijay-starrer 'Bigil' hit the cinema halls amid much fanfare. Here are some of the best snaps of fans celebrating the release of the film. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
From donning Rayappan getup to bursting crackers: Vijay fans' 'crazy celebration' outside cinema halls
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp