Madhya Pradesh man buys Honda Activa by paying Rs 83,000 in coins

SATNA (Madhya Pradesh): A customer in Satna district of Madhya Pradesh purchased a new Honda Activa scooty on Dhanteras with the entire amount paid in coins.
Rakesh Gupta brought only five and 10 rupee coins to Krishna Honda showroom here on Dhanteras in 4 gunny bags and paid Rs 83,000 and rode home on his all-new Activa 125 BSVI. It took four hours for the showroom workers to count the five and 10 rupee coins.
Showroom manager Anupam Mishra said: "On Dhanteras, Rakesh Gupta came to our showroom in an auto with several gunny bags. He expressed his desire to purchase a Honda Activa 125 BSVI. I talked to the showroom owner Ashish Puri who said that the counting of coins will take time. We did not want to disappoint anyone on Dhanteras, and so decided to fulfil his wish."
Mishra further said that Puri engaged three of his workers to count the coins. "It took four hours to count all the coins. It was also a special occasion for us as both the customers and the showroom owner were satisfied.
Honda Motorcycles has recently launched the new Activa 125, which is now BS-VI emission norm compliant and has been priced at Rs 74,490 ex-showroom for the top-end disc brake variant.
