40 global retailers poised for India entry in next one year

India’s retail market is big and complex, and thus a huge bet, but it guarantees no success by any means like that of China, the other Promised Land for retail in Asia.

Gaurav Marya, chairman of Franchise India Holdings

NEW DELHI: India’s retail market is big and complex, and thus a huge bet, but it guarantees no success by any means like that of China, the other Promised Land for retail in Asia. Still, more than 40 mid-rung global retailers are planning to enter India in the next one year, thanks to the rise in Ease of Doing Business, coupled with booming urbanisation and a growing middle-class.

Brands such as HEMA, Delifrance, Petit Bateau, Magnolia Bakery, Marco Pierre White and Monnalisa, and many more from the United States, Europe and Australia that tap almost all sectors, will invest about $250-300 million in India. “Cumulatively, these brands will open about 2,000-2,500 stores over the next few years,” Gaurav Marya, chairman of Franchise India Holdings, a retail solutions provider that is helping some 43 brands find partners and get regulatory clearance, told TNIE. Of the incoming brands, 29 are in the food & beverages segment, followed by seven in apparel. 

As retailers struggle in their home markets, the success of some brands such as IKEA and Uniqlo seem to be a good reason why India has become a curious choice. Rajat Wahi, partner, Deloitte, believes that small- and mid-sized brands are also aggressively looking to cash in on the open retail policy and huge gap in the market for branded products. “The recent changes in single-brand retail trading norms that allow brands to use their global sourcing volumes out of India against the local sourcing, and the low household penetration, are attracting a lot of brands.” 

For long, brands have refrained from entering India because of the mandatory brick-and-mortar rule, primarily because of the high cost of commercial real estate in high streets or shopping malls, said Shubhranshu Pani, MD (retail services), JLL India.

The decision to allow brands to operate online-only model, and open brick-and-mortar outlets within the first two years of starting online, however, has spurred the interest in global retailers who have been upbeat about the country’s consumption story despite the slowdown. The two-year window is enough to test the waters first and then open stores on their own or with a local partner depending on the consumer response. Brands such as Petit Bateau and Perry Ellis, which are now looking to set up physical outlets, have already had a taste of the India marketplace through Amazon.

Beating China 

As per Global Retail Develop-ment Index, based on market attractiveness, country risk and market saturation, India has replaced China as the most promising retail market globally on the back of rapidly rising consumer spending.

A World Economic Forum report titled Future of Consumption in Fast-Growth Consumer Market – India noted that consumer spending in the world’s sixth largest economy is poised to grow from $1.5 trillion now to nearly $6 trillion by 2030.

