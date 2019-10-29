Home Business

Adani Group partners with US-based Digital Realty to build data centre infra in India

Digital Realty Chief Executive Officer A William Stein said the company is excited by the opportunity to enter the Indian market with the Adani Group.

Published: 29th October 2019 03:06 PM

Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani. (File photo | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Adani Group on Tuesday said it is partnering with San Francisco-based Digital Realty to develop and operate data centre infrastructure across India.

Under the agreement between Adani Enterprises and Digital Realty, the two parties will "jointly evaluate developing and operating data centres, data centre parks and cultivating undersea cable provider communities of interest across India," a statement said.

Digital Realty is a global provider of data centre, co-location and interconnection solutions. "The collaboration would leverage Digital Realty's extensive experience and industry-leading solutions for their global data centre customer base along with Adani's expertise in full-stack energy management, renewable power, and real estate development and management," the statement said.

The strong engineering and project management capabilities of the two companies will also enable this partnership to execute effectively in a complex environment and deliver facilities on time with the required high uptime levels, it added.

"Data centre infrastructure is critical to enable a Digital India and this partnership leverages several of the capabilities developed by the Adani Group our ability to power our data centres with solar and wind energy is unique and addresses some of the challenges of building and operating data centres," Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani said.

"We are strongly committed to working with Adani to build out a world-class data centre network in India to support the growth of our global and Indian customers," he added.

