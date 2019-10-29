Home Business

CAIT asks finance minister to probe business model of e-tailers, says deep discounts causing GST loss

According to the traders' body, under the GST Act, the government has the power to determine the actual market value of the products if it appears that it is under billed.

Published: 29th October 2019 05:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th October 2019 05:10 PM   |  A+A-

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman during a press meet in New Delhi . (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Traders' body CAIT on Monday urged the government to probe the business model of e-commerce majors like Amazon and Flipkart, alleging that deep discounts on products were causing loss of GST revenue to the Centre and state governments.

In a letter to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, the Confederation of All India Traders ( CAIT) has claimed that e-commerce companies Amazon and Flipkart and others were selling goods much below their market value thus denying the Government of its due legitimate GST revenue.

CAIT Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal has "urged the Finance Minister to institute a probe into this business model which is causing huge GST revenue losses to the government and recover the difference of GST between billed price and market value from the period of implementation of GST".

According to the traders' body, under the GST Act, the government has the power to determine the actual market value of the products if it appears that it is under billed.

CAIT has sent similar letters to Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal and finance ministers of all states.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
CAIT Amazon Flipkart GST e commerce websites e tailers
India Matters
For representational purposes
26.7 per cent decline in Naxal violence, says MHA report 
Paid crores to madrasas, says IMA scam accused Khan
One of the most costly components, batteries comprise 30 per cent of an EV’s cost
Battery woes tripping up India’s electric vehicles dreams
Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli listens to coach Ravi Shastri. (Photo | AP)
Team India, politicos under terror threat, cops to step up security

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
JNU students shouting slogans during a protest against the regressive draft of hostel rules at JNU in New Delhi. (Photo|Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)
JNU protest: Students strike against hostel committee meet
Two-year-old Sujith Wilson
TN borewell tragedy: Hundreds of people shed tears as Sujith's body is buried
Gallery
"If he wants to play, that's his call?": Best quotes on 'MS Dhoni's retirement' | Virat Kohli, Sourav Ganguly and more
Justice Sharad Arvind Bobde will be the next Chief Justice of India as President Ram Nath Kovind paved his way after signing a warrant on Tuesday appointing him as the next CJI. Here are some of his most noteworthy judgments.
Sharad Arvind Bobde: Five stunning judgements delivered by next Chief Justice of India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp