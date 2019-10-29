Home Business

Dhanteras, Diwali lift automakers’ spirits

Rating agency Ind-Ra said in a recent note that it expects recent liquidity easing measures announced by the government on the back of good monsoons to help improve consumer sentiments.

Image of domestic passenger vehicles used for representational purpose only.

By Arshad Khan
Express News Service

Dhanteras and Diwali, widely considered an auspicious day to make big-ticket purchases, gave the domestic passenger vehicle industry a reason to rejoice after months of despair. Initial sales and deliveries figures for the two festive days indicate that the sector has managed to beat the effects of the prolonged slowdown, luring buyers to showrooms even as consumer sentiments were at record lows just a month ago.

Utility vehicle major Mahindra & Mahindra said that it recorded around 13,500 vehicle deliveries on the festive day of Dhanteras. In a regulatory filing, the homegrown automobile giant said that this figure was substantially higher than the deliveries made during Dhanteras of last year. 

Similarly, Hyundai Motor India, Kia Motors and MG Motor, all announced on Friday that they have achieved a cumulative 15,000 deliveries. While the country’s second-largest passenger car maker Hyundai said it delivered 12,500 units, sister concern and the latest player in the PV segment — Kia Motors — reported the handing over of 2,184 units of its newly launched SUV Seltos.

“The company has received record bookings for the Seltos and with the aim to deliver in record time, it has already started the second shift at the manufacturing plant,” Kia Motors India VP and Head - Sales & Marketing Manohar Bhat said. 

Similarly, MG Motor India also said that it has handed over the keys of 700 units of its SUV Hector on Dhanteras to new owners around the country. 

India’s largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki also expects a marginal improvement in sales this festive season over last year’s festive sales. However, it expects a big improvement in month-on-month sales figures. 

For the month of September, domestic passenger vehicles sales declined by 23.69 per cent year-on-year to 223,317 units, while during the April-September period, sales growth contracted by 25.36 per cent to 1,333,251 units. 

Rating agency Ind-Ra said in a recent note that it expects the recent liquidity easing measures announced by the government on the back of favourable monsoons to help improve consumer sentiments during the ongoing festive season, with retail sales likely picking up.

“Consequently, inventory build-up at the dealer level in anticipation of increased demand during this period is likely to lead to increased wholesale billing by the OEMs during October. However, with existing high dealer inventory levels, production cuts by OEMs are likely to continue in the near-term,” the agency said. 

Luxury carmakers such as BMW and Mercedes-Benz also reported heavy festive season demand. Mercedes-Benz, India’s largest luxury car maker announced recording 600 deliveries on Dhanteras, with 250 units being delivered in the Delhi NCR region alone. For BMW, its first-ever X7, introduced recently in India, has sold out in less than three months of its launch. 

Inventory build-up at the dealer level in anticipation of increased demand during this period is likely to lead to increased wholesale billing by OEMs during October. 

