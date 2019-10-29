Home Business

IndiGo on verge of ordering 300 jets worth $33 billion from Airbus

Securing hundreds of planes would help pave the way for the budget carrier to expand its lead in India, one of the fastest-growing aviation markets in the world.

Published: 29th October 2019 04:21 PM

Indigo

File Image of an Indigo Aircraft for representational purposes. (Photo | Reuters)

By Bloomberg

India’s IndiGo is close to ordering 300 jets from Airbus SE, according to people familiar with the matter, in what would be one of the aircraft manufacturer’s biggest sales ever.

The order involves the purchase of jets in the A320 family, including the latest XLR variant, according to the people, who asked not to be named discussing a private matter.

A deal would represent the latest victory for Airbus as rival Boeing Co. reels from the grounding of its best-selling 737 Max. For IndiGo, securing hundreds of planes would help pave the way for the budget carrier to expand its lead in India, one of the fastest-growing aviation markets in the world.

The basic model for a A320neo was priced at $110.6 million each in 2018, so a deal for 300 jets could be worth more than $33 billion, although discounts are common.

Representatives at Indigo, which is operated by InterGlobe Aviation Ltd., didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment. Airbus declined to comment.

