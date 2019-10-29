Home Business

Relief package for telcos: Committee of Secretaries to consider spectrum payment deferment

The CoS will look into the demand for deferment of Spectrum auction payment due from TSPs for the years 2020-21 and 2021-22 in order to ease the cash flow situation of the Industry.

Published: 29th October 2019 03:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th October 2019 09:34 AM   |  A+A-

mobile tower, signal, telecom

For representational purposes

By Jonathan Ananda
Express News Service

NEW DELHI : A Committee of Secretaries (CoS) headed by Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba will look into ways to provide relief to the battered telecom industry, including a possible deferment or reduction of dues, sources at the Department of Telecom (DoT) said on Tuesday. In parallel, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) is also expected to examine the possibility of laying down a minimum floor price for voice and data services. 

“The government intends to take a holistic view of the entire situation. The CoS is expected to meet shortly and submit their recommendations in a time-bound manner,” said the official.

In its judgment last week, the Supreme Court had ruled in favour of the government’s definition of Adjusted Gross Revenue, based on which license fees and other levies are calculated. With the SC directing Telecom Service Providers to cough up dues, penalty and interest worth Rs 92,640 crore within three months, and a demand for Rs 41,000 crore in additional SUC payments now possible, private sector incumbents Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea have sought government support. 

Airtel has even deferred the announcement of its second quarter results by two weeks in lieu of clarity on the issue. While the Airtel stock has fallen 4.2 per cent since the development, Vodafone Idea’s has plunged nearly 28 per cent. While Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea stand to shell out over Rs 40,000 crore each, main rival Reliance Jio has a liability of only Rs 13 crore. 

According to DoT sources, among the measures to be examined by the panel are longstanding demands from the incumbents. “The CoS will look into the demand for deferment of spectrum auction payment due for financial years 2020-21 and 2021-22 in order to ease the cash flow situation of the Industry,” the official said.

Also on the agenda will be a review of the USOF charge, now at 5 per cent, which TRAI has already recommended reducing it to 3 per cent. “The request for reduction of Spectrum Usage Charges (SUC) may also be examined,” he said. 

The panel’s recommendations will be critical for Vodafone Idea in particular, because while analysts have indicated that Bharti Airtel is in a better position to ride out the impact, they say that the absence of government relief may well push Vodafone Idea towards insolvency. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Committee of Secretaries TRAI Universal Service Obligation Fund Department of Telecom Rajiv Gauba Telecom crisis BSNL
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Satish Babu, EPS)
Government may roll out 'amnesty' scheme for unaccounted gold
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
'One nation, one ration card' for Public Distribution System consumers soon
For representational purposes. (File photo | Reuters)
One-third of the world’s consumers are suddenly nervous to spend, here's why!
Dharamveer Jakhar with the students of 'Apni Pathshala' | EPS
This Rajasthan cop built a school to educate 450 children who used to beg on streets

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
JNU students shouting slogans during a protest against the regressive draft of hostel rules at JNU in New Delhi. (Photo|Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)
JNU protest: Students strike against hostel committee meet
Two-year-old Sujith Wilson
TN borewell tragedy: Hundreds of people shed tears as Sujith's body is buried
Gallery
"If he wants to play, that's his call?": Best quotes on 'MS Dhoni's retirement' | Virat Kohli, Sourav Ganguly and more
Justice Sharad Arvind Bobde will be the next Chief Justice of India as President Ram Nath Kovind paved his way after signing a warrant on Tuesday appointing him as the next CJI. Here are some of his most noteworthy judgments.
Sharad Arvind Bobde: Five stunning judgements delivered by next Chief Justice of India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp