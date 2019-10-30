Home Business

Amazon, Apple and Alibaba are most disruptive companies: Report

By PTI

BENGALURU: Amazon, Apple and Alibaba top the list of companies that tech industry leaders worry most about disrupting their business, according to a KPMG report.

In a survey of more than 740 technology industry business leaders globally, DJI, Google, Netflix, Airbnb, Microsoft, Facebook, and Baidu round out the Top 10 list.

The disruptors' list complements the fact that tech industry leaders ranked e-commerce platforms first and social networking second as the most disruptive business models over the next three years, the report said.

KPMG's study found some divergent views between tech industry millennials and tech industry leaders on the topic of emerging global technology innovation visionaries.

Among tech business leaders, Google CEO Sundar Pichai topped the list, followed by Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk.

While tech industry millennials cited many of the same visionaries as tech leaders, they also identified Huawei CEO Ren Zhengfei, Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun, and SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son, it was stated.

