Home Business

As pollution level spikes in Delhi, demand for masks skyrockets 

As the national capital reels under heavy pollution, demand for masks are going up in markets, especially for the N95 variant, which is generally recommended by doctors.

Published: 30th October 2019 11:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th October 2019 11:34 PM   |  A+A-

A traffic policeman wears an anti-pollution mask to protect himself from growing level of air pollution in New Delhi.

A traffic policeman wears an anti-pollution mask to protect himself from growing level of air pollution in New Delhi. (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: As the national capital reels under heavy pollution, demand for masks are going up in markets, especially for the N95 variant, which is generally recommended by doctors.

On Wednesday, the city remained blanketed by a thick haze with its air quality dropping further, largely due to the heavy load of smoke from stubble burning in neighbouring Haryana and Punjab, according to government agencies.

Twenty-seven of the 37 air quality monitoring stations across Delhi recorded the air quality index in the "severe" category.

ALSO READ | Schools ask parents to send children with masks, shift outdoor activities indoor

The demand for masks has gone up, Mohammad Monish, owner of Neelkanth Chemists in east Delhi's Dilshad Garden, said .

"People have been asking mostly for the N95 face masks as suggested by experts," he said.

Proprietors at Aggarwal Medicos in Greater Kailash said, most of the people are purchasing N95 masks, cost of which ranges from Rs 200 to Rs 2000, depending on company to company.

Dr Vijay Dutt of internal medicine at the Indian Spinal Injuries Centre said, post-Diwali, Delhi's air becomes more hazardous to inhale and the pollutants will harm everyone, but most vulnerable are asthma patients, pregnant women, the elderly and children.

"Some of the precautionary methods would be to wear a mask while going outside and the right mask needs to be worn. I would advice to avoid surgical and comfort masks as it don't allow proper respiratory protection. A respirator that is rated N95/N99/FFP3 or is 'NIOSH approved' filters out more and should be used," he said.

ALSO READ | Delhi government to distribute 50 lakh masks among school students

The city's pollution levels peaked at 2 am on Wednesday, touching the 423 mark. The overall AQI oscillated between 410 and 420 during the day, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the Delhi government will start distributing masks among school students from Friday following a spike in the pollution level, Fifty lakh N95 masks would be given to students in both government and private schools in Delhi, he said on Wednesday Also, schools in Delhi-NCR have advised parents to send their children for classes wearing masks and shift outdoor activities indoors to deal with the pollution.

Besides, owners of electronics equipment stores in Dilshad Garden, said many customers are also asking for air purifiers for their homes and offices.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi pollution masks Delhi air Delhi air quality
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Satish Babu, EPS)
Government may roll out 'amnesty' scheme for unaccounted gold
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
'One nation, one ration card' for Public Distribution System consumers soon
For representational purposes. (File photo | Reuters)
One-third of the world’s consumers are suddenly nervous to spend, here's why!
Dharamveer Jakhar with the students of 'Apni Pathshala' | EPS
This Rajasthan cop built a school to educate 450 children who used to beg on streets

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This 11-year-old girl from Bengaluru aims to master ancient Kannada
Cast Away: Man survived in deep sea on just salt water for 28 days
Gallery
It's wildfire season again in California and it seems to be getting more intense by the year. California's governor declared a statewide emergency on October 27 as a huge blaze, fanned by strong winds, forced mass evacuations and power blackouts as it bor
IN PHOTOS | California wildfires: Why has the state turned into a tinderbox again?
"If he wants to play, that's his call": Best quotes on 'MS Dhoni's retirement' | Virat Kohli, Sourav Ganguly and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp